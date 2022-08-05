Top Motorola mobile phones under 8,000

Priced at ₹1,349, the Motorola a10 keypad dual sim mobile is available on Amazon sale. The Motorola cell phone has a soft keypad with 3G connectivity and offers 32GB of expandable memory. It also comes with a dual sim, making this an affordable option for those who need two numbers on one device! The phone is available in two different shades.

With a massive range of cell phone options these days, it can become daunting for you to choose which model you should opt for! With the introduction of new models every other day, it can be hard to decide which one you want. However, with our list below ₹8,000 or less, we have something perfect in store just waiting for your preference.

With a sleek design and comfortable grip, the G5S Plus is perfect for anyone looking to get their hands on an affordable, high-quality phone. You can get it at ₹7499 on Amazon India!

This budget-friendly phone from Motorola is an excellent choice for those who need a basic mobile with dual sim capabilities. The phone is priced at ₹1,549. The 2.4" display and 32GB internal storage allow you enough space to save your favourite songs. However, it still does not have all the features that most people want in their everyday devices like the FM radio!

If you want a phone with two sim cards, great reviews, and an affordable price, then the Motorola A70 is your best bet. It can be found for ₹1,789 on Amazon! The cell phone is amazing for daily travelling.

Price of Motorola mobile phones at a glance:

Best value for money Motorola mobile phone under ₹8,000

The (renewed) MOTOROLA G5S Plus 64GB is an excellent option amongst Motorola cell phones under 8,000. It is a great phone for those who want a large screen with advanced features and good performance without spending ample money.

It has a 5.5-inch LCD, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD). The primary camera is a 13+13 MP sensor with dual LED flash, while the front camera is 8 MP. The smartphone has a long-lasting battery.

Best overall Motorola mobile phone under ₹8,000

If you're looking for a mobile phone with updated and advanced features, the Motorola a10 keypad Mobile Dual Sim is one of the best mobile phones from Motorola for your daily needs. It has a large keypad, making it relatively easy to use.

The phone also comes with a dual sim feature, allowing you to use two different sim cards on the same phone. The phone is durable and can withstand a lot of wear and tear. Overall, the mobile is very affordable and is worth every penny.

How to find the perfect Motorola mobile phone?

When it comes to finding the perfect Motorola mobile phone, there are a few things you need to consider.

First and foremost, you need to decide what type of phone you require, whether you need a basic model just for calls and texts or you want a cell phone that can do every activity from browsing to calls and texting to playing games.

Once you decide on the type of phone you want, your next step is to narrow your choices by price. Understand your budget and search for models within your budget that meet your requirements

Make sure to research thoroughly the model you want to purchase. Go through customer product reviews and feedback to identify your perfect pick.

Now that you know how to find the perfect Motorola mobile phone, all that's left to do is start shopping around! There are plenty of great deals out there, so take your time and find the perfect phone for you.

FAQs

1.Is Motorola a good brand?

Motorola is quite a popular brand and has been going strong for a long time in the market. Motorola phones are the best on budget.

2.Why is the market for Motorola going down?

Brands like Xiaomi and Redmi have taken the market over the recent years, and with their updated models with advanced features, the sale of Motorola devices is gradually decreasing.

3.What is better, Moto or Redmi?

There is no doubt Motorola is better than Redmi in terms of built-up and battery longevity.

4.Are Motorola phones safe to use?

The security of your Motorola mobile device is protected by an extended alphanumeric code that only you know. This way, it can never be hacked!

5.Is Moto G7 waterproof?

No, Moto G7 is not waterproof. However, it is resistant to splashes, meaning it can withstand some amount of water, e.g., rains.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.