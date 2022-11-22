Turn up the music- Best DJ controllers for beginners and professionals

DJ controllers for newbies and pros

DJ controllers are an important tool for any DJ or music enthusiast. There are controllers not just for DJs with years of experience in the field but also for those just beginning a career or developing an interest. If you want to learn DJing and are looking for a suitable controller for beginners, we have you covered. We have some of the best and most popular DJ controllers for both professionals and novices. They have been picked based on their build, ease of usage, features, and ability to improve your DJ skills. Here is a list of the best DJ controllers you can buy. 1. Numark Party Mix II DJ Controller with Built-In Light Show, Black Topping the list is this DJ controller from Numark. It is loaded with features that ensure you have a great time using it without any hassles. Some of its remarkable features are built-in DJ lights, ergonomically located switches, and 2-band EQ. Specifications: Connectivity - USB

Size - 19.89 x 32.56 x 5.18 cm

Compatibility - PC, Mac, and IOS

Software - Serato DJ Lite

Pros Cons Dual deck setup Slightly pricey Built-in party lights with 5 different modes Also available with built-in speakers It comes with a Serato DJ Lite software download card

2. Pioneer DJ Smart DJ Controller (DDJ-200) Rock the party scene with the Pioneer DJ Controller by your side. This smart device is designed to make you a pro at Djing and have fun while at it. It has all the features you need and is compatible with smartphones too. Specifications: Connectivity - USB and Bluetooth

Size - 15 inches x 9 inches x 2 inches

Compatibility - Smartphones and PCs

Software - WeDJ free app

Pros Cons Smart design and features make using it a breeze for beginners The device is very basic and thus not suitable for professionals Compatible with smartphones Allows for playing and mixing of songs from stored music or Beatport LINK, SoundCloud Go+, and Spotify A lightweight and compact body offers easy portability

3. Hercules DJ Starter Kit | Starlight DJ Controller Get ready to set fire to the dance floor and hear shouts of "Please don't stop the music!" with this DJ starter kit from Hercules. If you are a newbie and like to party, get this starter kit to be the star of the evening. The kit includes a starlight DJ controller along with speakers and headphones. Specifications: Connectivity - USB

Size - 54.9 x 28.7 x 27.2 cm

Compatibility - PC, Mac

Software - Serato DJ Lite

Pros Cons Comes pre-installed with Serato DJ Lite software The device is only compatible with UK-style plugs 7 different modes for controlling the lighting The speakers feature a 7.6 cm woofer with dual bass and a clear stereo effect Sound-isolating headphones are soft on the ears and deliver precision sound Super compact design makes it easy to use and carry

4. Numark DJ2GO2 2 Deck USB DJ Controller Make even the reluctant person hit the dance floor with your effortless mixes on the Numark DJ Controller. Ultra-portable, it is packed with features that will earn you a fan following with each performance. Specifications: Connectivity - USB

Size - 31.5 x 8.64 x 1.6 cm

Compatibility - Mac and PC

Software - Serato DJ Lite

Pros Cons Equipped with crossfader and 2 channels for professionals, like song mixing Not compatible with smartphones On-board audio interface with 1/8-Inch headphone output and 1/8-Inch main output lets you connect to multiple devices Includes MIDI mapping for use with other DJ apps

5. Hercules DJ P32 Pad MIDI Controller Are you looking for a unique device that lets you mix and create music seamlessly? Your wait ends with this Hercules DJ MIDI Controller, a music remixer and producer. Use this to show off your DJ skills and get creative with your music productions. Specifications: Connectivity - USB

Size - 42.01 x 27 x 8.1 cm

Compatibility - PC, Mac, iPad

Software - DJUCED 40° 3.0

Pros Cons 4-channel audio interface The quality of the controller is not too great Dual digits design offers easy usage to beginners The quantisation feature locks the actions for perfectly synchronised playing and mixing

6. Hercules DJ Universal DJ Controller Hey DJ, get ready to give your best performance on stage with this DJ controller from Hercules DJ. Aimed at beginners, this device comes packed with features that exceed your expectations and makes you a favourite among your audience. Specifications: Connectivity - USB and Bluetooth

- USB and Bluetooth Size - 47.5 x 26.67 x 7.37 cm

Compatibility - Android, PC, iOS, and Mac

Software - DJUCED

Pros Cons Comes with 3 versatile connectivity modes None Compact, stylish and lightweight design Its set of features enables beginners to perform like a pro DJUCED Master app allows you to take song requests from the audience and view them on your connected device

7. KORG KAOSS DJ Controller If you have been struggling to become good at DJing, rejoice because you have the correct device to move a step ahead in your path of learning. This little controller is a fun tool to mix and play music and get the party going. Your audience will be thrilled. Specifications: Connectivity - USB

Size - 36.2 x 18.4 x 8.2 cm

Compatibility - PC

Software - Serato DJ Intro

Pros Cons Kaoss FX offers high-quality mixing It doesn't come pre-installed with the full version of the software Deck with touchpad effects buttons Stylish, small, and lightweight design

Top 3 features

Product Feature 1 (Built in DJ light) Feature 2 Feature 3 Numark Party Mix II DJ Controller Yes Large, touch-sensitive 800 g Pioneer DJ Smart DJ Controller (DDJ-200) No Large and ergonomic 160 g Hercules DJ Starter Kit | Starlight DJ Controller No Small touch-sensitive 400 g Numark DJ2GO2 DJ Controller No Touch capacitive 350 g Hercules DJ P32 Pad MIDI Controller No 32 responsive pads 372 g Hercules DJ-UNIVERSAL Dj Controller No Pressure-sensitive and capacitive 499 g KORG KAOSS DJ Controller No Ergonomic 730 g

Best value for money The Numark DJ2GO2 DJ controller offers the best value for money with its features and efficient design. It has an ergonomically built deck featuring 2 touch-capacitive jog wheels, crossfader, manual and auto-looping, cue points and more. It has an on-board audio interface with a 1/8 inch headphone output and 1/8 inch main output, allowing you to easily connect the controller to a PC, laptop and headphones. With its 2 channels, you can mix songs like a pro. With its light and portable design, you can carry this controller wherever you go. Best overall product The Numark Party Mix II DJ Controller shines in the best overall product category. This DJ controller is designed to make beginners become a pro at Djing with features like large touch-sensitive jog wheels, conveniently located switches and buttons, and simple and high on functionality Serato DJ Lite software, among others. This is also one of the only DJ controllers on the list that comes with built-in party lights with 5 different lighting modes. It is easy to connect to devices using the included USB cable. How to find the perfect DJ controller? Consider the below points when looking for a DJ controller for yourself or as a gift to someone. Mixer section - The most crucial section of a DJ controller is the mixer section. Always look at this section first when buying a DJ controller. A good mixer section includes 2 or 3-band EQ, trim control, loose crossfader, level meters, filter knobs, FX controls, etc.

- The most crucial section of a DJ controller is the mixer section. Always look at this section first when buying a DJ controller. A good mixer section includes 2 or 3-band EQ, trim control, loose crossfader, level meters, filter knobs, FX controls, etc. Number of channels - The number of channels indicates how well you can transition from one song to the next and mix multiple songs together. Most DJ controllers have 2 channels, and that is the ideal case. Most professionals also use 2 channel controllers rather than 4, but it depends on your preference.

- The number of channels indicates how well you can transition from one song to the next and mix multiple songs together. Most DJ controllers have 2 channels, and that is the ideal case. Most professionals also use 2 channel controllers rather than 4, but it depends on your preference. Software - Check whether the DJ controller comes with a fully upgraded version of the software it offers. If it comes only with an intro version, it means you will have to pay extra for the full version later on, which can be a hassle. Some of the most popular DJ controller software are Serato DJ and Rekordbox DJ.

- Check whether the DJ controller comes with a fully upgraded version of the software it offers. If it comes only with an intro version, it means you will have to pay extra for the full version later on, which can be a hassle. Some of the most popular DJ controller software are Serato DJ and Rekordbox DJ. Jog wheels - These are another vital part of a DJ controller. Look for medium to large-size touch-sensitive jog wheels for perfect scratching.

- These are another vital part of a DJ controller. Look for medium to large-size touch-sensitive jog wheels for perfect scratching. Skill enhancing- A good DJ controller, whether for beginners or professionals, should make you grow your talent for DJing rather than get you stuck in the same place. For this, look for controllers with an advanced set of features. Price list

S.No Product Price 1. Numark Party Mix II DJ Controller Rs. 12,018 2. Pioneer DJ Smart DJ Controller (DDJ-200) Rs. 20,600 3. Hercules DJ Starter Kit Rs. 21,999 4. Numark DJ2GO2 DJ Controller Rs. 8,000 5. Hercules DJ P32 Pad MIDI Controller Rs. 16,999 6. Hercules DJ UNIVERSAL Dj Controller Rs. 43,958 7. KORG KAOSS DJ Controller Rs. 23,658