Story Saved
New Delhi 33oCC
Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Aug 01, 2022
New Delhi 33oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Ultimate buyer’s guide for tablets under 20,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 01, 2022 16:40 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Tablets can be incredibly useful. Simple web browsing, consuming content, and even gaming are some of the activities that benefit massively from using a tablet instead of a phone. 

product info
Tablets give the benefits of a laptop but are much lighter.

You must consider several factors when you are looking to purchase a tablet. However, given the number of brands and offerings, choosing a good tablet can seem quite challenging.

So, it is important to consider all factors before coming to a decision. Considering your requirements and filtering them into ‘nice-to-have’ and ‘must-have’ could also help.

To an outsider, the specifications of a tablet might sound almost like buzzwords and seem pretty similar to each other. But the key differences lie in the details. We will delve closely into the details and provide you with all the information you need before pulling the trigger on your purchase.

Can’t wait to know our picks? Scroll down and take a look.

Top 10 Best Tablets Under 20000

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (Wi-Fi)

The Samsung Galaxy Tax A8 is a great mid-range tablet, offering a fantastic display and software experience with One UI. The elegant design and quad-speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos is the cherry on the cake.

  • Display: 26.69 cm (10.5 inch) vibrant display 1920x1200 (WUXGA) TFT panel
  • Processor:UniSOC T618 (Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 2.0GHz)
  • RAM:4 GB
  • ROM:64 GB(Expandable to 1 TB)
  • Battery:7040 mAh
  • Rear Camera:8 MP, AF
  • Front Camera:5 MP
  • Fast Charging:Yes, 15W
ProsCons
Elegant designLacks corning gorilla glass 
One UI 3protection
Dolby Atmos quad-speaker systemNo IP rating
Decent battery lifePoor camera quality
Variety of colour variantsTFT panel
 Not exactly the most powerful tablet
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 26.69cm (10.5 inch) Display, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray, (SM-X200NZAEINU)
29% off
16,999 23,999
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (Wi-Fi + 4G)

The Galaxy Tab A7, like the name suggests, was the predecessor to the Tab A7. Launched in 2020, the tablet offers both Wi-Fi and 4G LTE support. It features the Snapdragon 662 processor to power the system.

  • Display: 10.4 inches 1200x1200 TFT LCD panel
  • Processor:Qual-comm SM6115 Snapdragon 662
  • RAM:3 GB/4 GB
  • ROM:32 GB (Expandable to 1 TB)
  • Battery:7040 mAh
  • Rear Camera:8 MP, AF
  • Front Camera:5 MP
  • Fast Charging:Yes, 15W
ProsCons
Good performance for light-usageNo S-pen support
Relatively good battery lifeDim display, tough to use outdoors
Dolby Atmos quad-speaker systemUnderwhelming performance
The matte finish screen is goodLimited RAM, so gaming on it might not be a good idea
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), Slim Metal Body, Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos, RAM 3 GB, ROM 32 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+4G, Grey
12% off
22,999 25,999
Buy now

3. TCL Tab 10 (Wi-Fi + 4G)

The TCL Tab 10 features support for both Wi-Fi and LTE, along with a Mediatek Helios P22 processor. It offers great value for money. However, the battery life could use some improvement.

  • Display: 10.1” IPS, WUXGA display (1920*1200)
  • Processor:Helio P22 Octa-core 2.0Ghz processor
  • RAM:3 GB
  • ROM:32 GB/ 64 GB
  • Battery:5500 mAh
  • Rear Camera:5 MP
  • Front Camera: 5 MP
  • Fast Charging:Yes, QC 3.0
ProsCons
Good dual-speaker setupMight not be good for intensive use
Value for moneyLimited RAM
Decent processorUnderwhelming battery life 
cellpic
TCL Tab 10 (10.1 inches WUXGA Display, 3GB+64GB, 5500mAh, Wi-Fi + 4G Calling Tablet (Black) (9060G (Black)
60% off
11,999 29,999
Buy now

4. TCL Tab 10s

The TCL Tab 10S is an upgrade to the Tab 10. It features decent front and back cameras, along with an IPS LCD display panel. The massive 8000 mAh battery in this tablet makes for a power-packed experience. Its processor might not be the best at this price point, but it is still a good option.

  • Display: 10.1 inches 1200 x 1920 IPS LCD panel
  • Processor:Helio P22 Octacore 2.0Ghz
  • RAM:3 GB/ 4 GB
  • ROM:32 GB/ 64 GB
  • Battery:8000 mAh
  • Rear Camera:8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/4", 1.12µm, AF
  • Front Camera: 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5", 1.12µm
  • Fast Charging:Yes, 18W
ProsCons
Decent performanceLimited processing power
Massive batteryCore temperatures high
Value for moneyNot suitable for intensive use
cellpic
TCL Tab 10s (10.1 inches WUXGA Display, 3GB+32GB, 8000mAh, with 4G Calling +Wi-Fi Tablet (Grey) (9080G(Gray)
44% off
17,999 31,999
Buy now

5. Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus (2nd Gen) (Wi-Fi + LTE)

The stock android experience makes this tablet stand out. The thin bezels make the design look quite attractive. In addition, it does not feature annoying bloatware or ads. However, the battery backup is mediocre at best. Overall, if you want to purchase a tablet with the best all-round performance, the Tab M10 2nd gen might be a great option.

  • Display: 10.3 Inches ‎1920 X 1200 panel
  • Processor:Helio P22T 2.3 GHz Octa-core
  • RAM:4 GB
  • ROM:128 GB
  • Battery:5000 mAh
  • Rear Camera:8 MP AF
  • Front Camera: 5 MP
  • Fast Charging:Yes, QC 3.0
ProsCons
Light bezelsNot the best performance
No bloatware or adsLow display brightness
Stunning FHD displayMediocre battery life
cellpic
Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus (2Nd Gen) (10.3 Inch, 4Gb, 128 Gb, Wi-Fi + LTE, Volte Calling, Platinum Grey) Kids Mode with Parental Control, Posture Alert,Dolby Atmos Speakers, Tuv Certified Eye Protection
46% off
18,799 35,000
Buy now

6. Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet

This tablet from Lenovo offers a unique experience to users by offering a kickstand. It features the underpowered Snapdragon 439, which explains its mediocre performance. The camera performance is not that good, but the audio experience is powered by JBL and is pretty decent. If you are looking for a tablet with a kickstand, this might be the one you want to go for.

  • Display: 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display
  • Processor:Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • RAM:4 GB
  • ROM:64 GB
  • Battery:7000 mAh
  • Rear Camera:8 MP, AF
  • Front Camera: 5 MP
  • Fast Charging:Unspecified
ProsCons
 Rounded edges and elegant designMediocre performance
Great audio experience powered by JBLOverpriced
Kickstand with the body makes it more sturdyCameras are not good
cellpic
Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet with The Google Assistant (10.1 inch/25.65 cm, 4GB, 64GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Calling), Iron Grey
48% off
18,499 35,500
Buy now

7. Realme Pad

The Realme Pad is the wild-card entry in this list, having only entered the tablets scene recently. The fresh approach does mean that it has a fantastic design, along with an excellent display panel. The amazing camera quality and bloatware-free UX makes it an interesting option for buyers.

  • Display: 26.42 cm (10.4 inch) WUXGA+ IPS LCD display
  • Processor: Mediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80
  • RAM: 3 GB/ 4 GB/ 6 GB
  • ROM: 32 GB/ 64 GB/ 128 GB
  • Battery: 7100 mAh
  • Rear Camera: 8 MP
  • Front Camera: 8 MP
  • Fast Charging: Yes, 18W
ProsCons
Excellent display panelProne to smudges
Fluff-free UINot the most powerful processor
Great camerasNo stylus support
Value for money 
cellpic
realme Pad 3/32 Gold WiFi+LTE
36% off
15,999 24,999
Buy now

8. Nokia T20 Tab (Wi-Fi & LTE)

The Nokia T20 Tab features good-old stock android, along with promised security and software updates years into the future. The tablet lacks support for fast-charging, which can be a letdown for many users. It is a value tablet, so the performance is mediocre at best.

  • Display: 10.4 inches IPS LCD display
  • Processor:Unisoc T610
  • RAM:3 GB/ 4 GB
  • ROM:32 GB/ 64 GB
  • Battery:8200 mAh
  • Rear Camera:8 MP, AF
  • Front Camera: 5 MP
  • Fast Charging:Yes, 15W
ProsCons
Stock androidMediocre performance
Promised security and software updatesSlow charging, given the massive battery
Value for moneyLacks stylus and keyboard compatibility
cellpic
Nokia T20 Tab with 10.36"(26cm) 2K Screen, Low Blue Light, Wi-Fi & LTE, 8200mAh Battery, Android 11 with 2 Years of OS Upgrades & 3 Years of Security Updates, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage | Deep Ocean Blue
16% off
18,498 21,999
Buy now

9. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (Wi-Fi + 4G)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 features a stunning TFT LCD panel, along with an elegant design, much like its successor. With 8 MP and 2 MP back and front shooters, it performs reasonably well. The processing power is at par with other tablets in the price bracket (under 20,000). It is a great option if you are looking for something with support for flip cases.

  • Display: 8.7 inches TFT LCD, 800 x 1340 panel
  • Processor:Mediatek MT8768T Helio P22T
  • RAM:2 GB/ 3 GB/ 4 GB
  • ROM:32 GB/ 64 GB
  • Battery:5100 mAh
  • Rear Camera:8 MP, AF
  • Front Camera: 2 MP
  • Fast Charging:Yes, 15W
ProsCons
One UI 3 supportNo biometric sensor
Decent camera performanceNo IP rating
Supports flip casesThermal throttling
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 22.05 cm (8.7 inch), Slim Metal Body, Dolby Atmos Sound, RAM 3 GB, ROM 32 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+4G Tablet, Gray
26% off
12,999 17,500
Buy now

10. Acer One 10

Acer is now also dabbling into tablets, and the results are great. With a FHD multi-touch display and a quad-core processor, the Acer One 10 gets the basics right. However, the battery life could use some improvement. Other than that, it is a pretty good tablet.

  • Display: 10.1 inch IPS panel (1920x1080) FHD multi-touch display
  • Processor:MT8766WA quad-core
  • RAM:4 GB
  • ROM:64 GB
  • Battery:6600 mAh
  • Rear Camera:8 MP
  • Front Camera: 5 MP
  • Fast Charging:Unspecified
ProsCons
Relatively good build qualityBattery life is not adequate
Offers both Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity Mediocre performance
Expandable storage up to 512 GB 
cellpic
Acer One 10 Tab 4 GB RAM 64GB ROM 10.1 Inch (25.6 cm) with Wi-Fi+4G Full HD Android Tablet (Rear: Rose Gold, Front: White)
47% off
15,990 29,999
Buy now

Price of tablets at a glance:

ProductPrice
Samsung Galaxy Tab A817,999/-
Samsung Galaxy Tab A716,339/-
TCL Tab 1016,999/-
TCL Tab 10s17,999/-
Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus (2nd Gen)19,850/-
Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet19,999/-
realme Pad16,466/-
Nokia T20 Tab ( Wi-Fi & LTE)18,499/-
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (Wi-Fi + 4G)13,999/-
Acer One 10 (Wi-Fi + 4G)15,990/-

Best 3 Features for You

Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the best Tablets under 20,000:

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8Support for Wi-Fi onlyVibrant, WUXGA displayQuad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos speakers 
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7Immersive display with symmetric displayMassive, 7040 mAh batteryQual-comm Snapdragon 662 processor
TCL Tab 10Support for both Wi-Fi and LTE Advanced dual K Class speaker systemHelio P22 Octa-core 2.0Ghz processor
TCL Tab 10sImmersive WUXGA DisplayIP 52 dust and water resistantHelio P22 Octa-core 2.0Ghz processor
Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus (2nd Gen)Support for both Wi-Fi and LTE 128 GB internal storage(Expandable upto 256 GB)2.3 GHz MediaTek Helio P22T Octa-Core processor with gaming GPU
Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart TabletAmazing speaker system powered by JBLBuilt-in kickstand with 4 modesQual-comm Snapdragon 439 processor
Realme Pad10.4 inch WUXGA+ DisplayExcellent sound outputCU Helio G80 processor
Nokia T20 Tab ( Wi-Fi & LTE)2K display Massive 8200 mAh battery 3 Years of promised security updates
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (Wi-Fi + 4G)Immersive display with elegant slim bezelDolby Atmos speakersMediaTek ‎MT8768T processor
Acer One 10 (Wi-Fi + 4G)Support for both Wi-Fi and 4G LTE 64 GB of storage (Expandable up to 512 GB)MT8766WA Quad-Core process

Best value for money

The tablet under 20,000 that offers the best value for money has to be the Samsung Galaxy A7 lite. The tablet can be used for extensive periods without heating up. Both the front and rear cameras offer decent performance. Also, Samsung's One UI makes the experience much better, as it is bloatware-free.

Best overall

Considering the overall features, the Samsung Galaxy A8 wins by a huge margin. It offers an expansive and diverse feature set that can help you achieve a variety of tasks, be it better media consumption or a more productive workflow.

The elegant design of the Tab A8 is enhanced by the symmetric bezels, which is a great design choice.

How to find the perfect tablet?

Finding the perfect tablet for your use can be even more difficult when you are on a tight budget. Here are some of the important considerations you must take into account before purchasing a tablet:

  1. Display size: If you like a more portable tablet, it would make sense to look for a tablet with a small screen. If you are not trying to optimise for portability, you can choose a larger-sized display.
  2. Performance: Tablet OEMs often cheap out on the RAM and processor, which can adversely affect your device’s performance. It is very important to learn about the real-world performance of the device you wish to buy to gauge if it would fit your utility.
  3. Build quality: Being almost twice as large as a phone renders tablets prone to dropping. A solid build quality ensures that your display is not wobbly and stays in one piece even after dropping from a reasonable height.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I use a tablet to make calls?

Tablets can be used to make calls, just like smartphones. If you like to make calls using your tablet, you must purchase a tablet with 4G LTE support. It is also important to consider factors such as signal and microphone quality if making calls is one of your priorities while purchasing a tablet.

2. Are all the apps I use available on tablets?

For the most part, most android apps are available and work well on tablets. But certain apps have not been optimised for tablets. Unless you are using some niche tracker app made by an indie developer, it would be a safe assumption that all your apps would work on a tablet.

3. Are tablets better than an iPad?

It would have to depend on the utility. An iPad is an excellent device for most people who can afford it. If you can afford to splurge, then you should take the plunge. Even the baseline iPad is better than most Android tablets.

4. Can I use a tablet for gaming?

Yes, tablets can be used for gaming. Most games are well-optimised for gameplay on tablets. However, you must take the performance of your tablet into account. Budget tablets cheap out on processors and RAM, which can lead to you taking a major performance hit in terms of gameplay.

5. How much RAM should a tablet have?

Ideally, you should not buy any tablet with less than 4GB of RAM unless it is an iPad. Apple's vertical integration allows them to optimise for efficiency. But most Android tablets are memory hogs, and you must get all the memory you can get for optimal performance.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Off shoulder red dress for women is all about displaying oomph
Best gaming motherboards: Top picks for the best buy in India
Fish oil for skin: Supplements can boost skin quality and glow
Top 10 best DSLR cameras: A buyer's guide
Top 10 auto-restart air conditioners in India
electronics FOR LESS