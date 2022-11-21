Story Saved
New Delhi 24oCC
Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Nov 21, 2022
New Delhi 24oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Useful shoping guide on how to buy a portable digital voice recorder

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 21, 2022 18:49 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

From saving time ahead of a meeting to preparing your team for a big presentation, you can use a portable digital voice recorder for many activities. Here are the best ones you can buy from Amazon.

product info
portable digital voice recorder

Humans respond and retain information better when they hear words played out to them many times. In the past, we would memorise hymns and Vedas by listening to the tutors and repeating them through memory. Times may have changed, but our ability to learn by playing recorded voice hasn't. That's why modern portable digital voice recorders can be handy today. Today, having a digital portable voice recorder is a lifesaver in many ways.

If you are looking to buy a portable digital voice recorder for your home or office, here are the top five options that would blow your mind away.

1. JNKC mini digital voice recorder

JNKC Mini Digital Voice Recorder is a delightful item that ranks highly on any list of the best voice recorders of 2022. This recorder comes with a mini audio recorder suitable for use in cars, homes, conferences and other places where you don't want to draw attention to recording devices conspicuously. It has a built-in microphone, speaker and buttons to activate recording sessions and playback whenever you want. The low-battery indicator on its body saves you from agonising experiences while interviewing a guest or candidate. Moreover, you can also insert a memory flash card of up to 32 GB to ensure your recordings are not lost to negligence.

Specifications

  • Brand: JNKC
  • Memory storage capacity: 32 GB
  • Playback: MP3/ WAV supported files
  • Recording: real-time display recording
  • Microphone: Yes
  • Charging time: up to 3 hours
  • Playback time: Lasts up to 6 hours with a single charge

ProsCons
Very good looking with a nice glossy finishHeadphones are of poor quality
Easy to use with slots for hanging in lanyards and routing through a 3.5 mm jack 
One-touch recording button with password protection for playback 
Battery life indicator 
cellpic
JNKC Mini Digital Voice Recorder with 32 GB Memory, Voice Activated, Built in Speaker, Professional Audio Recorder MP3 Player Spy Voice Recording Hidden Device Microphone (32 GB Memory card included) ( Display Voice Recorder)
56% off 2,199 4,999
Buy now

2. Olympus WS-852 digital voice recorder

The Olympus WS-852 Digital Voice Recorder is a brand to reckon with in the era of digital voice recording. It is moderately priced for a recorder that has so many wonderful features such as a stereotype mic, adjustable recording sensitivity, voice filter and 4 GB internal memory with an expandable external memory slot for 32 GB Micro SD flash. You can also use it for searching your previous recordings using a built-in USD connection. At just over 72 grams, this device is sturdy, robust and almost damage-proof, which means you can carry this to all the important places for meetings, conferences and interviews. The battery life is up to 65 hours, and it can use a rechargeable battery.

Specifications

  • Brand: Olympus
  • Memory storage capacity: 4 GB internal + 32 GB Micro SD external
  • Playback: MP3
  • Recording: real-time display recording
  • Microphone: Yes
  • Battery type: Rechargeable Alkaline batteries (included in the package)
  • Playback time: Lasts up to 65 hours

ProsCons
Dashing and extremely professional lookingHas a plastic back cover which looks rustic and rough
Has separate Play and Record buttons 
You can erase recordings  
Has additional features for a drop-down menu, calendar and volume control 
cellpic
Olympus WS-852 Digital Voice Recorder with Built-in USB (Silver)
39% off 6,666 10,982
Buy now

3. AXYMLEN mini digital voice recorder

AXYMLEN Mini Digital Voice Recorder is lightweight and easy to carrIt it has a glossy finish that matches every style. This digital voice recorder has one of the most powerful stereo sound recording features. Built for professional interviewers and sports journalists, the AXYMLEN Mini Digital Voice Recorder has 8GB internal memory, which can be expanded to 32 GB using a TF card.

Specifications

  • Brand: Axymlen
  • Memory storage capacity: 8 GB internal + 32 GB Micro SD external
  • Playback: MP3/ WAV supported files
  • Recording: real-time display recording
  • Microphone: Yes
  • Charging time: up to 3 hours
  • Playback time: Lasts up to 6 hours with a single charge

ProsCons
Good looking outer body with ergonomic button designsThe screen can be blurry at times, with a lag response
High fidelity recording 
Voice-activated built-in speaker 
Battery indicator shows life remaining before charging 
cellpic
AXYMLEN Mini Digital Voice Recorder Upto 32GB Memory Supportable Professional Audio Recorder MP3 Player TF Card Dictaphone Record Microphone Sound Recording
33% off 1,999 2,999
Buy now

4. Sony ICD-UX570F

Sony ICD-UX570F is a good-looking dictaphone that is compatible with almost every digital device, including your personal computer. This lightweight digital voice recorder has a great battery life of 20+ hours and can be used to record up to 4 GB of audio. It supports external memory of 32 GB via microSD cards. Its wide-screen UI ensures you are always in control of what you are recording or playing as part of your recorded files directory.

Specifications

  • Brand: Sony
  • Memory storage capacity: 8 GB internal + 32 GB Micro SD external
  • Playback: MP3/ WAV supported files
  • Recording: real-time display recording with external background noise reduction
  • Microphone: Yes
  • Charging time: between 3 and 5 minutes using rechargeable Li batteries
  • Playback time: Lasts up to 20 hours with a single charge
  • Weight: 150 grams

ProsCons
Great for recording in a crowded environmentSlightly pricey for the features
1-hour recording with 3 minutes of charging 
Sturdy design that fits into your pocket 
Battery life indicator and recording time both shown on the same screen 
cellpic
Sony ICD-UX570F Light Weight Voice Recorder, with 20hours battery life, 4GB Built-In memory -Black
8,490
Buy now

5. Sony ICD-X140

Sony ICD-X140 is another great option for shoppers looking to add a dictaphone with digital recording capabilities to their working habits. Its 4 GB internal memory storage is more than enough to record 5+ hours of recording in one burst. The device retains its performance even when used for continuous playback. A Folder Search button keeps you from digging through your recordings too much when looking for a specific one.

Specifications

  • Brand: Sony
  • Memory storage capacity: 4 GB internal
  • Playback: MP3
  • Recording: real-time display recording
  • Microphone: Yes
  • Weight: 72 grams
  • Noise cancellation: Yes

ProsCons
Easy to use and carry in your handCostly device
Sturdy design with unbreakable plastic glass screen 
Has a noise-cut feature for improved recording and playback 
cellpic
Sony ICD-X140 Digital Voice Recorder (Silver)
28% off 12,889 17,889
Buy now

6. Sekuai 8GB LCD display MP3 player voice recorder

If you are looking for long hours of recording for conferences and online classes, this is a great tool. It can record the audio in multiple formats, including WAV, MP3, etc., at a bit rate of 1536 kbps. With a built-in mic system, it can deliver high-quality recorded audio when connected to a Windows computer from previous generations.

Specifications

  • Brand: Sekuai
  • Memory storage capacity: 8 GB internal
  • Playback: MP3 / WAV
  • Recording: HD
  • Screen size: 1.7 inches
  • Microphone: Yes, but one way
  • Weight: 50 grams
  • Recording time: 720 minutes for 199 files

ProsCons
Recording and Stop buttons are the same, which gives easy controlThe plastic body looks very cheap and unreliable
Recorded files are numbered in a numeric manner 
Great recording quality through one way mic system 
Perfect for students to record lecturers 
cellpic
Sekuai 8GB LCD Display MP3 Player Voice Recorder USB Professional Dictaphone Digital Audio Voice Recorder with WAV MP3 Player Black_8GB
34% off 2,649 3,999
Buy now

7. EVISTR V508 16GB digital voice recorder

Looking for something that has an edgy look and gives you great playback quality for your recorded files? Say "hello" to the EVER V508 Digital Voice Recorder with 16 GB internal memory. You can call it a mammoth of a digital recorder, especially when you see its full-blown features list, like the four-direction Navigator Button. You can play the audio recording at different speeds. Password protection adds a layer of safety and privacy to your gadget. If 16 GB memory seems less, you can upgrade externally with a 32 GB TF card.

Specifications

  • Brand: EVISTR
  • Memory storage capacity: 16 GB internal + 32 GB external
  • Playback: MP3/ WAV and more
  • Recording: real-time display recording
  • Microphone: Yes
  • Weight: 73 grams

ProsCons
Great storage capacityThe reliability of the device is questionable
Password protection is reliable 
Easy routing for input and output through the mic line 
Records over 45 hours in a single charge 
cellpic
EVISTR V508 16gb Digital Voice Recorder for Lectures Meetings - Portable Recording Devices with Playback, Line-in, Password, USB Rechargeable
16% off 6,290 7,490
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductMemory storage capacityBattery lifeRecording/ storage time
JNKC Mini Digital Voice Recorder8GB5-6 hours65 hours
Olympus WS-852 Digital Voice Recorder8GB100 hours1000 hours
AXYMLEN Mini Digital Voice Recorder8GB5-6 hours196 hours
Sony ICD-UX570F4GB22 hours159 hours
Sony ICD-X1404GB45 hours4175 hours
Sekuai 8GB LCD Display MP3 PlayerVoice Recorder8GB15 hours136 hours
EVISTR V508 16GB DigitalVoice Recorder8GB45 hours70 hours

Best budget

Price-wise,Sekuai 8GB LCD Display MP3 Player Voice Recorder is the best option you can lay your hands on. This digital voice recorder delivers great sound quality even when recorded in a crowded place. The additional features such as battery life, sturdy design and featherweight make it a great buy for people with a restricted budget.

Best overall

EVISTR V508 16 GB Digital Voice Recorder has the best overall. It is priced competitively for a portable digital voice recorder that has 16GB internal storage capacity. When you look at this cute-looking thing, you can't fathom the enriching features it possesses to make your lectures, online conferences and interviews so much more interactive. For less than Rs. 7000, you get an ergonomically designed metal body recorder with security features and much more.

How to find the best digital voice recorder in 2022?

Let's get started on choosing a portable voice recorder for your lectures:

1. Prepare a list of all the specifications you need for your new dictaphone.

2. Check out different shopping options available online, offering discounts and combo benefits.

3. Use filters to sort out your top options based on memory, brand, battery life and price.

4. Compare prices and features with the warranty and branding offered.

5. Don't ignore the "security" and password protection feature.

6. Pick the best digital portable voice recorder that meets your features list and price point.

Products price list in table

Sl. No.ProductPrice
1.JNKC Mini Digital Voice Recorder 2199
2.Olympus WS-852 Digital Voice Recorder 2199
3.AXYMLEN Mini Digital Voice Recorder 11000
4.Sony ICD-UX570F Light Weight Voice Recorder 11000
5.Sony ICD-X140 Digital Voice Recorder 11200
6.Sekuai 8GB LCD Display MP3 Player Voice Recorder 2649
7.EVISTR V508 16GB Digital Voice Recorder 6290

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best beard washes in India not only cleanse hair, but also nourish it
Jogging suits for women are easy-breezy and super comfy
Best face creams for men moisturise and increase skin's elasticity
Don’t miss these incredible spy cameras available on amazon
Best beard oils in India: Perfect for grooming and well kempt look

FAQs

Can I use a voice recorder in a classroom?

How much does an average voice recorder cost?

Which is the best brand in the market?

Can I use a voice recorder to record a phone call?

Is it safe to discard a recorder without deleting files?

View More
electronics FOR LESS