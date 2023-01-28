Waterproof bluetooth speakers for the beach and pool: top 10 picks

Top 10 Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers for Beach and Pool that will be perfect for you.

Summer is here, and it's time to hit the beach and pool! Whether you're lounging by the water or taking a dip, there's nothing better than listening to your favourite music or podcast while you soak up the sun. But not all Bluetooth speakers are created equal. To ensure your listening experience is top-notch, it's important to invest in outdoor waterproof speakers that can withstand the elements and provide great sound quality. In this article, we've done the research for you and rounded up the top 10 waterproof Bluetooth speakers for the beach and pool. We've got you covered, from durable, waterproof wireless Bluetooth speakers to the best wireless pool and beach speakers. Product List 1. Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 The Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 is a Bluetooth speaker known for its powerful sound and durable design. It is waterproof and can be submerged in water, making it perfect for outdoor activities like the beach or pool. It also has a long battery life of up to 20 hours so that you can enjoy your music all day and night. The speaker also has a built-in microphone, so you can take calls and control your music with voice commands. The MEGABOOM 3 also has a sleek and stylish design, with a variety of colour options to choose from. Specifications Brand : Ultimate Ears Speaker Type : Bookshelf Connector Type : Bluetooth & Wireless Special Feature : Waterproof Recommended Uses : Music

Pros Cons Waterproof and can be submerged in water Expensive compared to other speakers Built-in microphone for taking calls and voice commands

2. JBL Go 3 The JBL Go 3 is a portable Bluetooth speaker known for its compact size and excellent sound quality. The design is lightweight and easy to take on the go, making it perfect for outdoor activities, travel and even at home. It is waterproof and can also withstand splashes, which makes it suitable for use near water. Additionally, the battery life of the JBL Go3 is quite good, and it can last up to 5 hours of playtime with the help of just a single charge. The speaker also comes with a built-in microphone, which allows you to take calls and access your device's virtual assistant. Specifications: Brand : JBL Model Name : GO 3 Speaker Type : Portable Speaker Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth & Wireless Special Feature : Ultra-Portable, Sweatproof and IP67 Waterproof

Pros Cons Compact and portable design Battery life is not that long - up to 5 hours Waterproof and can withstand splashes

3. Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 is a Bluetooth speaker that stands out for its exceptional sound quality, durability and portability. It is IP67 rated, waterproof and dustproof, making it ideal for outdoor adventures, travel and even indoor use. The speaker is designed to float on water and can be submerged for up to 30 minutes, so you can enjoy your music while swimming or relaxing in the pool. With a battery life of up to 13 hours, you can enjoy your music all day without worrying about recharging. The speaker also features a built-in microphone, allowing you to take calls and access your device's virtual assistant. Specifications: Brand : Ultimate Ears Model Name : Wonderboom 2 Speaker Type : Outdoor Connectivity : Wireless Special Feature : Ultra-portable

Pros Cons P67-rated waterproof and dustproof Battery life is not as long as some other speakers Can float on water and can be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes

4. JBL Clip 4 The JBL Clip 4 is a compact, portable Bluetooth speaker known for its versatility and durability. It's small enough to clip onto a bag, backpack or even your clothes, making it easy to take on the go. It's also waterproof, making it perfect for outdoor activities, and it can be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes. In addition, it has many features that make it stand out, like the Party Boost button, which lets you connect to other JBL speakers for an even bigger sound. The JBL Clip 4 has 10 hours of battery life, and it also features a built-in microphone, allowing you to take calls and access a virtual assistant. Specifications: Brand : JBL Model Name : Clip 4 Speaker Type : Bookshelf Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth, USB and wireless Special Feature : Wireless and Portable

Pros Cons Compact and portable design with a carabiner clip Limited volume range

5. Tribit XSound Go The Tribit XSound Go is a Bluetooth speaker known for its powerful sound and long battery life. It's designed to be portable and easy to take on the go, making it perfect for travel and even at home. It is also IPX7-rated. Furthermore, it can last for up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge. The speaker also allows one to take calls and access virtual assistants. Additionally, it has a feature of dual pairing which means you can connect two speakers and create a stereo sound experience. Specifications: Brand : Tribit Model Name : TS-BTS20 Speaker Type : Full-Range Speaker Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth, USB and wireless Special Feature : Wireless, Bluetooth & Waterproof

Pros Cons IPX7 rated Sound quality is not as good as some other speakers in the same price range Long battery life of up to 24 hours

6. Bose SoundLink Flex The Bose SoundLink Flex is a highly portable and stylish Bluetooth speaker with superior sound quality and water resistance. Its IPX4-rated water-resistant design allows it to withstand splashes of water, making it perfect for outdoor activities, travel and even at home. In addition, the speaker offers a decent battery life of up to 8 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. You can take calls and access your device's virtual assistant with a built-in microphone. It is equipped with Bose's exclusive technology that ensures precise and powerful sound, making it perfect for all your listening needs. Specifications: Brand : Bose Model Name : SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker Speaker Type : Portable Speaker Connector Type : Bluetooth, USB, wireless Special Feature : Clearest possible sound, waterproof and dustproof

Pros Cons Water-resistant with an IPX4 rating No built-in EQ settings Equipped with Bose's exclusive technology for clear and powerful sound

7. Sonos Roam The Sonos Roam is a portable, versatile Bluetooth speaker that offers high-quality sound in a compact design. It is designed to be taken on the go, with its compact and lightweight design, making it perfect for outdoor activities, travel and even at home. The speaker is waterproof and drop-proof, which makes it durable and perfect to use in different environments. The Roam has a built-in microphone and Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, allowing you to take calls and control your smart devices. With its long battery life of up to 10 hours, you can enjoy your music all day without worrying about recharging. Specifications: Brand : Sonos Model Name : Roam Speaker Type : Outdoor Connectivity : Bluetooth, Wi-Fi & USB Special Feature : Wireless, Portable and Bluetooth

Pros Cons Waterproof and drop-proof, making it durable and perfect for outdoor use Battery life is not as long as some other speakers Built-in microphone and Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility

8. JBL Charge 5 The JBL Charge 5 is a powerful Bluetooth speaker that offers high-quality sound and long battery life. It's designed to be durable and portable, making it perfect for outdoor activities. It is IPX7-rated waterproof. The battery life of the Charge 5 is quite impressive, and it can last for up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge. The speaker also comes with a built-in microphone, which allows you to take calls and access a virtual assistant. The Charge 5 also has a rugged design, a carabiner clip, and multiple colour options. Specifications: Brand : JBL Model Name : Charge 5 Speaker Type : Tweeter Connectivity : Bluetooth & Wireless Special Feature : Waterproof

Pros Cons Powerful sound and bass Limited volume range Waterproof and durable design

9. Anker Soundcore 2 Anker Soundcore 2 is a Bluetooth speaker made by the brand Anker. It is a compact, portable speaker that can connect wirelessly to your phone, tablet, or computer. It has a powerful sound and deep bass, so it's great for listening to music, podcasts, or other audio. The battery life is long, so you can enjoy your music for hours without charging it. It also has a built-in microphone, which allows you to take phone calls or use voice commands. It comes in various colours, and it's easy to control the volume and change the tracks with buttons on the speaker. Specifications: Brand : Anker Model Name : Anker Soundcore Speaker Type : Bookshelf Connector Type : Bluetooth, Auxiliary Special Feature : Portable, Bluetooth

Pros Cons Affordable price May not be as loud as other speakers Long battery life (up to 24 hours)

10. MI Portable Bluetooth Speaker The MI Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a compact, portable wireless speaker made by the brand MI. It connects to your phone, tablet, or computer via Bluetooth, allowing you to play music, podcasts, or other audio wirelessly. It has a powerful sound and deep bass, making it ideal for listening to music at parties, picnics, or other outdoor events. One of the good things about the MI Portable Bluetooth Speaker is that it's waterproof and splash-proof, which means it's excellent for use at the beach or by the pool. You don't have to worry about getting it wet or splashed, so that you can enjoy your music without any worries. Specifications: Brand : MI Model Name : MI Portable Bluetooth speaker Black(16W) Speaker Type : Bookshelf Connector Type : Bluetooth & Auxiliary Special Feature : Waterproof and Built-in Microphone

Pros Cons Compact and lightweight design, which makes it easy to take on the go No built-in EQ settings Waterproof and Splash proof design

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 360-degree sound 20 hours battery life Bluetooth range of 150 ft JBL Go 3 Compact and portable IPX7 Waterproof 5 hours battery life Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 360-degree sound 13 hours of battery life IP67 Waterproof and dustproof JBL Clip 4 Clip-on design IPX7 Waterproof Built-in microphone Tribit XSound Go Portable and lightweight IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth 5.0 Bose SoundLink Flex Compact and portable Voice control with Alexa High-quality sound Sonos Roam Automatic software updates IP67 Waterproof and dustproof Bluetooth 5.0 JBL Charge 5 20 hours battery life IPX7 Waterproof Long battery life Anker Soundcore 2 Portable and lightweight Bluetooth and Auxiliary connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 MI Portable Bluetooth Speaker 20 hours battery life IPX7 Waterproof High-quality sound

Best overall product It's difficult to say which product is the "best overall" as it depends on individual preferences and needs. However, based on the features, the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 is the best overall product. The Megaboom 3 offers 360-degree sound, a long battery life of 20 hours, and a Bluetooth range of 150 feet. Additionally, it is waterproof and durable, making it suitable for outdoor use. This speaker also has excellent sound quality and volume and can connect to other Megaboom speakers to enhance the experience even further. Best value for money JBL Go3 is the best value for the money. The JBL Go 3 offers a compact, portable design, high-quality sound, and a built-in microphone for hands-free calling. Additionally, it is IPX7 waterproof and has a battery life of 5 hours. All these features are available at a relatively affordable price point. It's also worth noting that JBL is a well-known audio industry brand known for producing high-quality speakers at reasonable prices.

Product Price Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Rs. 29966 JBL Go 3 Rs. 2799 Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Rs. 18364 JBL Clip 4 Rs. 4499 Tribit XSound Go Rs. 2759 Bose SoundLink Flex Rs. 15900 Sonos Roam Rs. 19359 JBL Charge 5 Rs. 15999 Anker Soundcore 2 Rs. 6151 MI Portable Bluetooth Speaker Rs. 3299