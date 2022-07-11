Windows 11 laptops: These rank high when it comes to overall performance

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
There are different factors to consider while buying the best Windows 11 laptop. You have to assess the processor, display, battery, longevity of the laptop and more. They are fast performing with efficiently powered batteries. The type of hardware and software contributes to overall performance.
Out of all, the Windows 11 laptop configuration is the most in-demand. There is a wide range of laptops with Windows 11 configurations available. You can choose from the reasonably priced models to meet your needs.
Best Windows 11 laptops to choose from
Windows 11 laptops provide you with the latest Microsoft OS. The new features and improvements are bound to deliver the most nuanced performance. Here is a list of some of the best Windows 11 laptops in India.
1. HP Spectre x360 14
With the addition of the newest Intel hardware to a gorgeously crafted 2-in-1 device, the HP Spectre x360 (2021) offers a fantastic update to the existing great laptop. It looks stunning and has an excellent battery life, with speakers that pump out high-quality sound.
|Pros
|Cons
|Wi-Fi 6 Connection
|No LTE Connectivity
|66Wh battery
|Single touchpad inconvenience
|3K2K display with an aspect ratio of 3:2
|Quad speakers
|11th Gen Intel CPU
2. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360
Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 uses the 12th generation Intel Core processor, which combines outstanding graphics, lightning-fast LPDDR5 RAM, and a sophisticated cooling system to keep your system cool and quiet while you can power through demanding workloads.
|Pros
|Cons
|Thin and lightweight convertible
|Dim display
|15-inch AMOLED screen display
|No 16:10 aspect ratio
|Dolby Atmos speakers
|11th Gen Intel CPU
|Samsung software
3. Lenovo Yoga 9i
A laptop with a new identity, this model is ultra-sleek, encased within a hand-crafted leather case, which is bound to leave you in surprise. The 4K, UHD display offers a visually rich experience to the users, making it one of the most sought-after Windows 11 laptops on the market. In addition, you get high-speed connectivity with Thunderbolt 4 and Bluetooth 5.1.
|Pros
|Cons
|4K UHDdisplay
|No IR webcam
|11th Gen
|Limited number of ports
|Multi touch screen glass
4. Dell XPS 13 9370
This is Dell's most powerful 13-inch XPS laptop. It has 8th generation Intel Core i5 processors, which deliver impressive speed, performance, and premium mobility. It also has the newest battery technology, which offers long battery life in a lightweight design.
|Pros
|Cons
|13.3-inches display, clamshell
|4K unavailable
|Keyboard and smooth touchpad
|No optical drives
|8th Gen Intel CPUs
|Thunderbolt Type-C port
5. Razor Blade 15
The new Razer Blade 15 is an ultraportable laptop powered by the newest 10th Gen Intel Core i7 6-core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. It offers incredible performance with a 15.6" Full HD, 144Hz thin-bezel display, offering an intensely fast visual experience for gaming and other uses.
|Pros
|Cons
|Performance, FHD, QHD, and UHDdisplay
|Short keyboard travel
|Vapour chamber cooling
|Expensive
|Multiple ports
|Excellent build
|12th Gen
6. Microsoft Surface Pro 8
The Surface Pro 8 is the 1st user-friendly PC built on the Intel Evo arena for i5 & i7 variants with a storage of 256 GB or more. It’s made to highlight the greatest features of Windows 11, enabling you to work, play, and create in the ways that feel most natural to you. A tablet, a laptop, or a mobile digital canvas - you get to decide.
|Pros
|Cons
|120Hz touch display
|No USB A or dongle included
|13-inch, thin-bezel display
|No AR and glassy display
|Excellent camera
|Thunderbolt 14
|11th Gen
7. LG gram 17
A smart laptop with Windows 11 configuration, the LG Gram 17 is the perfect laptop for multitasking. It’s lightweight and sleek in design, making it smart and easy to use. The upgraded hardware with a smart amp and stereo speakers delivers realistic sound quality. Most importantly, it is durable with a powerful processor, system memory and Intel Iris Xe graphics.
|Pros
|Cons
|Intel Evo, all-day battery
|No discrete GPU
|Wi-Fi 6
|Small touchpad and keyboard
|2k display with 16:10 aspect ratio
|Lightweight Ultrabook and backlit keyboard
|11th Gen
8. HP Pavilion Aero 13
With its 16:10 micro-edge display, this laptop enables you more screen space to enjoy entertainment and perform tasks for increased productivity. It is exceptionally light and powerful enough to complete even the most stressful jobs. Additionally, it enables you to make the most of an AMD processor's powerful capabilities.
|Pros
|Cons
|Well priced
|Smaller deck
|16:10 micro-edge, anti-glare display
|No micro-SD card slot
|Built-in Alexa
|Fingerprint reader & multitouch keyboard gesture
9. Dell Inspiron 13
The 13-inch Inspiron 13 5310 from Dell has all the features you could ever want: a large 54-Wh battery, a 35-watt Intel-H processor, a separate graphics card, and a matte sRGB display with Full HD resolution, along with two Thunderbolt 4 connectors.
|Pros
|Cons
|Speedy performance
|Battery life
|Sharp details from the IPS screen
|Bulky
|USB connectivity
|Poor colour display
10. Alienware X14
A streamlined laptop designed for high frame rate gaming, the Alienware X15 laptop model looks futuristic. A sleek 15-inch display provides a stunning visual experience, while the design sets it apart from competitor models. A laptop with this powerful processor does not bring up any issue with overheating. Besides, given the price, the battery life is decent and the performance a hit.
|Pros
|Cons
|Great display
|Non-upgradeable display
|Sleek and futuristic design
|Only good for gaming
|Impressive performance
Best 3 features of Windows 11 laptops:
Windows 11 is a promising update, which is why more people are opting for it. While it is a free update for existing users, you can consider buying a new laptop after checking the Windows 11 laptop price.
|Products
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|HP Spectre x360 14
|Intel Core H-series CPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|Quad speakers
|Dell XPS 13 9320
|Intel Tiger Lake Core i7-1185G7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|4K UHD display
|Microsoft Surface Pro 8
|Intel Core i5-8250 processor
|Intel UHD
|Thunder bolt Type-C port
|Lenovo Think Pad X1 Yoga
|12th Generation Intel Core i9
|11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 & i7-1185G Processor
|11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-8565U
|Razor Blade 15
|Intel 12th Gen, Core i3
|AMD Ryzen™ 5000 series
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
|LG Gram 17
|Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
|Intel® Ultra HD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Xe with thin bezel screen
|Samsung Galazy Pro 360
|AMD Radeon™ Graphics
|Vapour Chamber Cooling
|120Hz touch display
|HP Pavilion Aero
|2k display
|Dolby Atmos Speakers
|Built-in Alexa
|Dell Inspiron 13
|Intel Core i7
|12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-12500H
|Intel Integrated HD Graphics 620
|Alienware X14
|NVIDIA® GeForce GTX™ 3050, 4 GB GDDR6
|USB Connectivity
|Great Display
Best value for money
Among Windows 11 laptops in India, The Dell XPS 13 9320 offers the best value for money. It has a 13.4 inches FHD stellar screen display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics card, and 32 GB RAM with guaranteed battery longevity despite the FHD display.
Best overall
The overall best Windows 11 laptop is the HP Pavilion Aero. It is lightweight with a stunning 16:10 micro-edge display. The 2560x1600 pixels resolution gives Dolby Vision, which is HDR supported.
AMD Ryzen™ 5000 series processor ensures classic performance for long hours. The laptop provides multiple ports - HDMI In/Out, USB Type-A, USB Type-C, and Headphone/Microphone Combo.
The HP Pavilion Aero packs 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. The battery is 43Wh, fast charging with a performance that promises to stayfocused. This Windows 11 laptop price is quite affordable and available offline and online.
How to Find the Perfect Windows 11 Laptop?
Having many options for laptops is good. However, the key is to stay upgraded with the latest Windows software available. The Windows 11 upgrade is strong and power-driven with high-end features.
The display is brand-new with a redesigned taskbar and new widgets that deliver a personalised experience. You can open many Windows together in one laptop for multitasking. Google Teams is integrated within it, which makes video conferencing hassle-free. Windows 11 also has a better app store; the capability is in the preview section.
You can buy the perfect laptop after checking the Windows 11 Laptop price. Before purchasing, everything should be thoroughly checked, from the processor to the screen display, storage, and battery performance.
|HP Spectre x360 14 (save ₹21,400)
|₹1,11,500 (Amazon deal)
|Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
|₹1,99,990
|Dell XPS 13 9320
|₹1,01,508
|Razor Blade 15
|₹3,24,870
|Microsoft Surface Pro 8
|₹1,24,043
|LG Gram 17 (save ₹61,510)
|₹88,490 (Amazon deal)
|HP Pavilion Aero (save ₹28,804)
|₹63,994 (Croma deal)
|Dell Inspiron 13 (save ₹6,633)
|Rs1,06,999 (Amazon deal)
1. What is the ideal price for a Windows 11 laptop?
The most high-performing Windows 11 laptops should cost in the range of ₹90,000 to ₹1,80,000. The latest configuration is driven by high-end features that provide maximum productivity. Windows 11 laptops have an excellent screen display of premium grade.
2. Does HP provide good Windows 11 laptops?
If you are looking for an upgraded laptop with Windows 11 software, HP is all game for it. You can choose from the HP Pavilion range - HP Envy laptop, HP Spectre x360 Convertible, etc. These are feature-packed with excellent performance.
3. Why should I choose an Intel i7 processor?
Intel Core i7 is ideal for media editing, multitasking, high-end gaming, and demanding workloads. It guarantees high-level output without disruptions. The laptop battery lasts longer, providing for an integrated system. The makers check for performance bottlenecks that are negligible.
4. Which features should I consider while buying a laptop?
When buying a Windows 11 laptop, the processor, RAM, screen display, and resolution are the primary factors to consider. Next, you need to decide on the Windows version and upgrades. Also, check sounds, connectivity, keyboard quality, battery, and longevity.
5. Which one is the best Windows 11 laptop for 2022?
HP Spectre x360 is the best Windows 11 laptop in India. It has a 14-inch display, sleek design & runs on an Intel i7 core processor; it has excellent performance and audio quality. It is convertible and highly portable, and lightweight.
