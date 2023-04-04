5 half sleeve shirts for men for casual and formal occasions

A half sleeves shirt is a must-have in every man’s wardrobe. One must have a good collection of these, for one needs them to wear at formal occasions as well as casual occasions. From solid coloured ones to printed ones, a good mix of both always works in elevating the style quotient. Both cotton and linen are preferred fabrics when buying shirts.

If you're looking to revamp your wardrobe with some nice-looking shirts, then our buying guide below will help you in selecting the apparels. The listed garments are made from soft and breathable materials. They come with chest pockets as well. From stripes, solids to Hawaiian shirts - our list includes all of them. The best part is they will look good on men from different age groups. Some of them can be worn to beach holidays, whilst others are more appropriate for office wear.



They are all from established brands like United Colors of Benetton and Van Heusen. Scroll down to take a look at our selections.



United Colors of Benetton Men Shirt

This half sleeves shirt from United Colors of Benetton features stripes all over it. It is perfect for casual wear. Made from cotton material, you can get many colour options in this one. Super comfortable to wear, men from different age groups will love wearing this from time to time. It comes with a chest pocket and the logo of the brand also features on it.