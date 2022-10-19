Affordable and best Nokia 4G mobile phones online

Best Nokia 4G mobile phones

In the world of technology, Nokia is a name to reckon with. It has been a long time since it has been in the market with their phones. But they have managed to bring out some of the best 4G phones. The Nokia 4G mobile phones are known for their durability and user-friendly nature. This post will look at some of the best Nokia 4G mobile phones available on Amazon. This article will give you an impartial review of each model, its pros and cons, and its specifications. It will help you decide which of these Nokia 4G mobile phones suit your purposes so that you can go ahead and buy them on Amazon at an unbeatable price. Continue reading this article to know more. 1. Nokia G21 Nokia G21 is one of the best Nokia 4G mobile phones. It has a triple AI camera, so you can shoot and record videos without compromising the quality. The Nokia G21 comes in two variants – one with 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.This means you can enjoy a hassle-free experience using this phone and save many of your favourite photos and videos on the phone. The three-day-long backup by the 5050mAh battery liberates you from the worry of finding a charger now and then. Specifications Operating system: Android 11 64bits

Cellular technology: 2G, 3G, 4G, LTE, VOLTE

Interface: Touchscreen

SIM: Dual SIM

RAM: 4GB/6GB

Internal storage: 64GB/128GB expandable up to 512GB using microSD card

Multimedia: FM radio, MP3 player, video calling

Colours: Dusk, Nordic blue

Pros Cons 50 MP triple AI camera The fingerprint sensor is difficult to operate Two years of Android OS upgrade Side fingerprint and face unlock Long-lasting battery Big screen (6.5 inches)

2. Nokia 2.3 Click beautiful pictures with a dual rear camera and watch high-quality videos on the big screen of Nokia 2.3. It has a dedicated Google Assistant button so you can complete your task on the go. It also has a massive battery that can last up to two days. The best feature of the phone is face unlock. Specifications Operating system: Android 10.0

Cellular technology: 4G

Interface: Touchscreen

SIM: Dual SIM

RAM: 3GB

Internal storage: 32GB

Multimedia: FM radio, MP3 player, video calling

Colours: Cyan green, Charcoal

Pros Cons Dual rear camera No fast charging Big screen (6.2 inches) Slow camera Dedicated Google Assistant button Week processor and RAM Face unlock Long-lasting battery

3. Nokia C21 Plus Nokia C21 is an android smartphone with a dual camera and HDR screen. It is one of the most affordable Nokia android phones. It has a 5050 mAh long-lasting battery that provides a three-day-long backup. The Nokia C21 Plus is powered by a high-speedUnisoc 1.6Ghz Octa-Core SC9863A processor. Plus, a big screen of 6.5 inches gives you a sharper and clearer experience. Specifications Operating system: Android 11.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

Interface: Touchscreen

SIM: Dual SIM

RAM: 3GB/4GB

Internal storage: 32GB/64GB expandable up to 256GB using microSD card

Multimedia: FM Radio, MP3 player, Video calling

Colours: Dark cyan, Warm Grey

Pros Cons LCD The phone has no earphones Long-lasting battery Dual camera Big screen (6.5 inches) Fingerprint sensor and face unlock

4. Nokia C30 A massive 6000 mAh battery with a large HD screen is a dream come true with Nokia C30. It has a high-speedUnisoc 1.6Ghz Octa-Core SC9863A processor with the latest Android 11 OS to help you enjoy a high-quality user experience. The phone has a rear fingerprint unlock, which makes it easy to operate. You can also shoot good-quality videos with details using the rear dual camera. Specifications Operating system: Android 11 OS

Cellular technology: 4G

Interface: Touchscreen

SIM: Dual SIM

RAM: 3GB/4GB

Internal storage: 32GB/64GB expandable up to 256GB using microSD card

Multimedia: FM Radio, MP3 player, video calling

Colours: White, Green

Pros Cons 6.2 Inches HD screen No fast charging Long-lasting battery Dual rear camera Fingerprint scanner, face unlock

5. Nokia C01 Plus 4G The Nokia C01 Plus has an HD screen and 4G connectivity, so you can seamlessly enjoy watching videos and video calling.It also has a front camera with flash to take good-quality pictures. Nokia C01 Plus is one of the best basic Nokia Android phones. Specifications Operating system: Android 11 (Go edition)

Cellular technology: 4G

Interface: Touchscreen

SIM: Dual SIM

RAM: 2GB

Internal storage: 16GB/32GB expandable up to 128GB using microSD card

Multimedia: FM radio, Mp3 player, video calling

Colours: Grey, Blue

Pros Cons Selfie camera with front flash Low-capacity RAM (2GB) HD+ screen Not waterproof Long-lasting battery Superfast processor Available in different variants (16GB and 32GB)

6. Nokia 8210 Nokia 8210 is a basic non-Android 4G phone that gives you seamless connectivity and an enhanced user experience. It has a big display and a bold look vis-a-vis other basic phones. You can listen to music and play classic games on the phone without worrying about exhausting the battery. Specifications Operating system: S30+

Cellular technology: 4G

Interface: Keypad

SIM: Dual SIM

Memory storage: Expandable up to 32GB

Multimedia: MP3, FM Radio

Colours: Blue, Red

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery Not waterproof Wireless multimedia player Basic phone In-built games Large display (2.8”) Affordable

7. Nokia 215 4G You can spend your time browsing the web or playing games with your friends with the Nokia 215 phone. It comes with preinstalled multiplayer games. The external memory card allows you to store songs and multimedia files. It is one of the best basic Nokia phones with 4G and an ergonomic design. Specifications Operating system: Series 30+

Cellular technology: 4G

Interface: Keypad

SIM: Dual SIM

Memory storage: Expandable up to 32 GB

Multimedia: FM radio, MP3 Player

Colours: Black, Cyan

Pros Cons FM Radio Short battery life Ergonomic design Small display (2.4 inches) Multiplayer games No camera Web browsing

8. Nokia 110 4G The Nokia 110 4G phone offers many salient features like a built-in torch, wireless FM radio, external memory slot and HD calling with 4G and VolTe connectivity. It is an all-in-one basic Nokia phone. You also get three colour options to choose from. The cherry on top is that you can browse the internet with 4G connectivity. Specifications Operating system: Nokia Series 30+

Cellular technology: 4G

Interface: Keypad

SIM: Dual SIM

Memory storage: Expandable up to 32 GB

Multimedia: Wireless & wired FM radio, MP3 player

Colours: Charcoal, Yellow, Blue

Pros Cons Built-in torch Short battery life HD calls Small screen Classic games Sleek design

9. Nokia 225 4G Enjoy classic Nokia games and HD calling in Nokia 225 4G phone. It is a dual SIM phone and has an in-built MP3 player. It also has an external memory slot to help you store your favourite music. You can choose from three beautiful colours blue, black and sand. Specifications Operating system: Series 30+

Cellular technology: 4G

Interface: Keypad

SIM: Dual SIM

Multimedia: FM radio, MP3 player

Colours: Black, Blue, Sand

Pros Cons HD voice calls Short battery life Web browsing Small screen (2.4 inches) Built-in torch Wireless and multimedia Classic games

10. Nokia 2660 Flip 4G How about a stylish Nokia 4G phone? Nokia 2660 Flip offers the best salient features with a stylish flip design. You enjoy your favourite music with wireless FM radio and an in-built MP3 player. The big screen and big buttons give you a seamless interface. You also get a primary rear camera with flash. It is one of the stylish basic Nokia 4G phones on Amazon. Specifications Operating system: S30+

Cellular technology: 4G

Interface: Flip and keypad

SIM: Dual SIM

Multimedia: In-built MP3 player, wireless FM radio

Colours: Black, Red

Pros Cons Big buttons Not waterproof Big screen (2.8 inches) Short battery life Stylish design Rear camera with flash

Three best features of all Nokia 4G mobile phones

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Nokia G21 Android Smartphone Triple AI Camera External memory up to 512GB OZO spatial audio Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone Dual rear camera Face unlock Long-lasting battery Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone Fingerprint sensor Big screen HDR camera Nokia C30 High-speed processor Android 11 6000 mAh battery Nokia C01 Plus 4G Selfie camera with flash HD+ screen High-speed processor Nokia 8210 Wireless multimedia player Large screen Preloaded games Nokia 215 4G HD calls Internet access Built-in torch Nokia 110 4G Wireless FM HD calls Classic games Nokia 225 4G Web browsing Built-in torch Wireless multimedia Nokia 2660 Flip 4G In-built MP3 player Flip design Rear camera with flash

Best value for money Nokia 4G mobile phone Nokia C21 is the best Nokia 4G mobile phone on a budget. The 4GB RAM and Android 11 operating system help you switch between applications faster. You can click beautiful photos and create some fantastic videos with the dual rear camera. The cherry on top is its 5050mAh battery that lasts three days. Overall best Nokia 4G mobile phone The Nokia G21 is the overall best Nokia 4G mobile phone. The latest Android version paired with 4GB RAM gives you a sharper and faster mobile experience with a big screen. It has a long-lasting battery to shoot splendid photos and videos with a triple AI camera. How To Find The Perfect Nokia 4G mobile phone? You must consider these features to find the perfect Nokia 4G mobile phone that suits your purpose. Battery life: To operate Nokia 4G phones seamlessly, you need a long-lasting battery. If you use the phone for calling, shooting photos or playing games, you must consider buying a phone with excellent battery life. Operating system: OS plays an essential role in smoothly operating applications and games. So always consider buying a phone with the latest and faster operating system. Also, check how long the company would provide free OS and security upgrades. Besides these features, you should consider camera quality, memory storage and connectivity technologies. Price list of all Nokia 4G mobile phones

Model name Price Nokia G21 Android Smartphone ₹11,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage) ₹13,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage) Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone ₹ 6,999 Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone ₹ 9,799 (3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage) ₹ 10,799 (4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage) Nokia C30 ₹ 9,999 (3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage) ₹ 10,249 (4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage) Nokia C01 Plus 4G ₹ 5,599 (2GB RAM + 16GB internal storage) ₹ 6,399 (2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage) Nokia 8210 ₹ 3,849 Nokia 215 4G ₹ 3,249 Nokia 110 4G ₹ 2,799 Nokia 225 4G ₹ 3,749 Nokia 2660 Flip 4G ₹ 11,990