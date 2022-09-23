Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 on men's shirts: Get up to 60% off

The thing with men's shirts is that there is no word like “enough”. For one, shirts are among the most frequently worn garments by men and, second, there is a good amount of variety in them for men to want more of them. Whatever be your reason, it is always a good idea to look for new shirts. If that be your mood, then now is the good time to do so. Why, you may want to know? Well, online e-commerce platform Amazon is having its grand sale - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 - and up for grabs are a whole range of products including men's apparel. Among them are shirts too.

If you love brands, then there is something for you too! Among the most popular men's shirt brands, two that are part of this sale are Peter England and Van Heusen. These include full sleeve shirts as well as half sleeve shirts.

We have put together a list of the best of the lot, both in terms of the discounts being offered on them as well for their popularity with users. It is important to note that these discounts will be visible to prime members from September 22, 2022 onwards while the rest can see them from September 23 onwards. Go ahead and splurge!

Peter England Men Shirt

This light blue shirt should be your pick as your office wear option. Made using a blend of fabrics - cotton (60%) and polyester (40%), this shirt is easy to maintain. One can easily machine wash it and ironing it too will be convenient as it is likely to be relatively less prone to wrinkles, thanks to its polyester content. It features a classic shirt collar and is a full sleeves shirt. While listed on the website are four sizes - 39, 40, 42 and 44 - discount is available only on 40 and 44. The other two are currently unavailable. You get an attractive 60% of these shirts.