Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 on men's shirts: Get up to 60% off

Summary:
The thing with men's shirts is that there is no word like “enough”. For one, shirts are among the most frequently worn garments by men and, second, there is a good amount of variety in them for men to want more of them. Whatever be your reason, it is always a good idea to look for new shirts. If that be your mood, then now is the good time to do so. Why, you may want to know? Well, online e-commerce platform Amazon is having its grand sale - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 - and up for grabs are a whole range of products including men's apparel. Among them are shirts too.
If you love brands, then there is something for you too! Among the most popular men's shirt brands, two that are part of this sale are Peter England and Van Heusen. These include full sleeve shirts as well as half sleeve shirts.
We have put together a list of the best of the lot, both in terms of the discounts being offered on them as well for their popularity with users. It is important to note that these discounts will be visible to prime members from September 22, 2022 onwards while the rest can see them from September 23 onwards. Go ahead and splurge!
Peter England Men Shirt
This light blue shirt should be your pick as your office wear option. Made using a blend of fabrics - cotton (60%) and polyester (40%), this shirt is easy to maintain. One can easily machine wash it and ironing it too will be convenient as it is likely to be relatively less prone to wrinkles, thanks to its polyester content. It features a classic shirt collar and is a full sleeves shirt. While listed on the website are four sizes - 39, 40, 42 and 44 - discount is available only on 40 and 44. The other two are currently unavailable. You get an attractive 60% of these shirts.
Peter England Men Shirt
Here's another popular option in menswear collection that is up for sale. This 100% cotton shirt is a dark green and has white prints on it. It comes with a collared neck and has half sleeves, which makes it an ideal choice of the garment to be worn nearly all round the year. It can be machine washed and can easily be ironed and worn. It is available in three sizes - 39, 40 and 42. However, a discount of 35% is available only on size 39.
Van Heusen Men's Formal Shirt
Here's a shirt from another popular brand in India. This is available in a solid colour (maroon) and is a slim fit garment. This is a 100% cotton garment and can be worn throughout the year. It is also easy to maintain and is categorized as formal wear but it can be worn as semi formal wear as well. A collared shirt, it is comes in full sleeves. Listed are the following sizes 38 (unavailable), 39, 40, 42, 44 and 46. Barring the first size, the rest have an off of 40%.
Van Heusen Men Shirt
This charming white printed shirt with tiny checks has a pleasant feel to it. This is made from 100% cotton fabric and has a slightly fitted design. This shirt comes with standard collar design and is a full sleeves one. It is a low maintenance shirt and can easily be machine washed. One look at it and it spells class, elegance and status. It is available in the following sizes - 39, 40, 42, 44 and 46 and has a good 40% discount on all.
Van Heusen Men's Formal Shirt
Here's another very soothing shirt from a leading menswear brand. This formal shirt is available in one solid colour (light blue) and has a slim fit design. Made from 100% cotton fabric, it is sure to feel very soft on the skin and is also easy to manage. It features a standard collar and has full sleeves. This shirt is available in the following sizes - 38, 39, 40, 42 and 44. However, maximum discount (41%) is available only for the sizes 39 and 40.
|Product
|Price
|Peter England Men Shirt
|₹1,399.00
|Peter England Men Shirt
|₹1,599.00
|Van Heusen Men's Formal Shirt
|₹1,599.00
|Van Heusen Men Shirt
|₹1,999.00
|Van Heusen Men's Formal Shirt
|₹1,499.00
