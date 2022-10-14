Story Saved
Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: 60% off on men's slippers and sandals

  By Nivedita Mishra
  Published on Oct 14, 2022 16:08 IST
Summary:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: This is the best time to buy footwear for men as Amazon is conducting a mega sale. In this article we cover sandals and slippers.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Sandals and slippers are available at heavily discounted price. 

Shoes are always in demand. No matter what the situation, daily wear shoes (which include sneakers, sandals, slippers) are always needed. These sort of footwear always needs to be replaced. For the longest time, it has been in our habit to visit our neighbourhood market or, in recent times, a mall close by to make such purchases. However, with changing times, come new ways. Buying such stuff online is the smartest way to get cheap and durable products, delivered at the doorstep.

If you are in agreement then picking up such daily wear shoes from Amazon is always a smart thing to do. And now is a good time to pick them up as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live. As part of it, you can get plethora of products at throwaway prices.

We have put together a list that we feel you will definitely like. These include slippers and sandals, all of which are low maintenance and an absolute necessity in places in India where it is still raining. Tale a look.

United Colors of Benetton Mens 21p8cffpm822i Slipper

This pair of slippers is available from size 6 UK and goes up to 11 UK. If you were to pick up these slippers in any of the above-mentioned sizes, you will get a discount in the range of 26% to 30% (depending on the size). This easy breezy flipflop slipper is available in three different colour combinations. It comes with a slip on closure and has flat heels. It is not a water resistance pair of slippers.

United Colors of Benetton mens Flip Flop Slipper (Bottle Green_10 UK_21P8CFFPM822I)
26% off 443 599
Buy now

United Colors of Benetton Mens 22p8cffpm010i90142 Slipper

Here's another pair of slippers that men will fall in love in an instant. It is available from the size 6 UK going up to 11 UK. You can get a discount of 32% on purchase of these slippers. This pair is available in four different colours - red, navy, grey and green. This pair of slippers comes with a slip-on closure and is not water resistant.

United Colors of Benetton Men's Red Slipper-10 Kids UK (22P8CFFPM010I90142)
32% off 407 599
Buy now

Carlton London Mens Carlton London Black Sliders Slipper

This pair of slider slippers is an ideal wear for all those who like to keep it easy breezy. It is available in just one colour combination - black base with camouflage strap on top. Its sizes start with 6 UK and go up to 11 UK. The discounts on this product range from 55% to 60%. It is made of synthetic material and comes with a slip on closure.

Carlton London Men's Sliders , Black , 7
60% off 600 1,499
Buy now

Metro Men Leather Men Sandals

This pair of sandals from Metro is available from the size 5 UK and goes up to 11 UK. On purchase of this sandal, one can get a discount of 45% and it is available in seven different colours. Made of leather, it has a slip-on closure and flat heels. It also comes with an adjustable strap.

Metro Men Brown Leather Sandals ( 16-9426-12-41-Brown ) Size ( Euro41/Uk7 )
45% off 820 1,490
Buy now

WELCOME Womens Slippers

This charming pair of slippers is especially designed for everyday comfort of women. Available in three colours - black, red and blue - the sizes begin from 4 UK and 8 UK. Made of leather, it comes with a slip-on closure and has a 0.5 inches heel. It has a open toe style. It has a 23% discount on size 4 UK only.

WELCOME Women's Black Leather Flip-Flops-4 UK (Invalid Data)
23% off 384 499
Buy now

Price of footwear for men at a glance:

ProductPrice
United Colors of Benetton Mens 21p8cffpm822i Slipper 599.00
United Colors of Benetton Mens 22p8cffpm010i90142 Slipper 599.00
Carlton London mens Carlton London Black Sliders Slipper 1,499.00
Metro Men Leather Men Sandals 1,490.00
WELCOME Womens Slippers 499.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

