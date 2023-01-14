Amazon Republic Day Sale: Analog watches are up for grabs, get up to 55% off

Analog watches make for a charming fashion accessory. It can be the perfect gifting option and an heirloom piece as well. We have seen how many people around us continue to wear an analog watch for years at a stretch. Wearing a wrist watch is all about making a statement for some while for many others, it's a habit they simply love. There are many analog watches from the likes of Fossil, Titan, Fastrack and more that are available on Amazon. They come at discounted prices, thanks to the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023 that begins on Jan 15 but Amazon Prime members can see them from January 14 onwards.

After navigating a sea of options, we have rounded up some in our list below. They are made from great quality material and look stunning in appearance. Scroll on to take a look at our selections. They come at slashed down prices - something both men and women can should capitalize on right away.



Fossil Grant Chronograph Black Dial Men's Watch-FS4832

This watch is designed for men. It is available in black colour and has a round dial. The material of the band is stainless steel and it is also water resistant up to 50 meters. This one will make for a thoughtful gifting option. It is an analog watch and can be the perfect heirloom piece as well. Get 35% off on it.