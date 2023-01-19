Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get as much as 77% off on men's sweatshirts

Sweatshirts are among the most versatile of garments for men and women for a reason. Easy to slip in into and easier to manage, this humble attire is a huge hit. Its casual character is a feather in the cap. Sweatshirts are ideal for mild winters. While the north of India is experiencing a severe winter spell, the rest of India is enjoying mild winter days, ideal for sweatshirts.

For the style conscious, this is the ultimate winter garment for those of us who like a relaxed yet stylish vibe. Many of them come with a hoodie option and hence help provide the head protection from chill. Best paired with jeans or shorts, this is essentially a casual wear.

If you are keen on picking up some for yourself, then check out the various options available on Amazon. What's even better is that if you were to pick them now, you can get amazing discounts too as the Amazon Republic Day Sale is live.

Red Tape Men Hooded Sweatshirt

This sweatshirt is a stylish and comfortable addition to any man's wardrobe. Made from a soft cotton blend (78% cotton 21% poly, 1% viscose,260 GSM), it features a hooded design and ribbed cuffs and hem for added warmth. It is available in a variety of colours and sizes. It is perfect as casual wear and can easily be paired with jeans and sneakers. It is available at 77% discount.