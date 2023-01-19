Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get as much as 77% off on men's sweatshirts

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Sweatshirts are among the most versatile of garments for men and women for a reason. Easy to slip in into and easier to manage, this humble attire is a huge hit. Its casual character is a feather in the cap. Sweatshirts are ideal for mild winters. While the north of India is experiencing a severe winter spell, the rest of India is enjoying mild winter days, ideal for sweatshirts.
For the style conscious, this is the ultimate winter garment for those of us who like a relaxed yet stylish vibe. Many of them come with a hoodie option and hence help provide the head protection from chill. Best paired with jeans or shorts, this is essentially a casual wear.
If you are keen on picking up some for yourself, then check out the various options available on Amazon. What's even better is that if you were to pick them now, you can get amazing discounts too as the Amazon Republic Day Sale is live.
Red Tape Men Hooded Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt is a stylish and comfortable addition to any man's wardrobe. Made from a soft cotton blend (78% cotton 21% poly, 1% viscose,260 GSM), it features a hooded design and ribbed cuffs and hem for added warmth. It is available in a variety of colours and sizes. It is perfect as casual wear and can easily be paired with jeans and sneakers. It is available at 77% discount.
Red Tape Men's Cotton Hooded Neck Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt is a trendy and comfortable piece of clothing. Made from soft cotton (60% cotton, 40% polyester, fleece - 260 GSM), it features a hooded neck design and long sleeves. Perfect as casual wear, it can be paired with a variety of different outfits. It is easy to maintain and can be machine washed. Expect a 76% discount on this product.
Red Tape Men Hooded Sweatshirt
Here's another fashionable and comfortable piece of garment from Red Tape. It features a hood with a drawstring, a kangaroo pocket, a crew neck and a soft interior lining. The sweatshirt is made from a blend of cotton and polyester (60% cotton, 40% polyester, fleece - 260 GSM), making it both durable and easy to care for. It is a great choice for casual wear or layering on colder days. It has a 75% discount on it.
Red Tape Men Hoodie
This hoodie sweatshirt features a soft cotton construction (60% cotton, 40% polyester' fleece - 260 GSM), a cosy hood, and a classic design that makes it perfect for casual wear. It is available in a variety of colours and sizes, making it easy to find the perfect fit. It comes at an affordable price, making this sweatshirt a great value for anyone looking for a casual and comfortable option. It is available at 71% discount.
Red Tape Men's Cotton Hooded Neck Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt is a good option for men looking for a casual and comfortable top. Made of 100% cotton, it feel s soft on the skin and is breathable too. The hooded neck design gives it a slightly different look and feel, while the ribbed cuffs and hem provide a snug fit. This sweatshirt is a versatile and easy-to-wear option for any man's wardrobe. Overall, it's comfortable, stylish and budget-friendly option for men. You can expect a 75% discount on it.
|Product
|Price
|Red Tape Men Hooded Sweatshirt
|₹4,199
|Red Tape Men's Cotton Hooded Neck Sweatshirt
|₹4,199
|Red Tape Men Hooded Sweatshirt
|₹4,199
|Red Tape Men Hoodie
|₹4,199
|Red Tape Men's Cotton Hooded Neck Sweatshirt
|₹4,199
