Story Saved
New Delhi 14oCC
Monday, Jan 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Jan 16, 2023
New Delhi 14oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 71% off on men's sweaters, pullovers

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jan 16, 2023 20:57 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Winter months are best enjoyed in warm sweaters. Check out the latest designs on Amazon and buy them at discounted rates. Read to know more.

product info
Sweaters are easily one of the most versatile winter wear for men.

All across north India, winter is currently at its harshest - mercury has been dipping really low. This is the time to huddle next to room heaters, be wrapped up in warm sweaters and pullovers, with our hands, feet and head all covered. Often, people opt for double layers of warm clothing. A sweater is one winter essential that none of us can do without. Team it with a jacket or with a coat, a sweater is a must-have during this period.

If you happen to live in regions in India other than the north, then you can survive mild winter days in a lighter sweater. Hence, having them in good numbers is never a bad idea. What's more is that a sweater today is not seen only as a clothing essential to keep one warm, it is also a great trendy wear option.

Whatever your reason and in which part of India you live, if you have been planning to buy new sweaters, now is the best to do so as the Amazon Republic Day Sale is currently live. We have put together a list of best sweaters on sale. Check them out here.

Amazon Brand - Arthur Harvey Men Pullover Sweater

This smart-looking sweater is available in three colours - Red Melange, Ink Blue and Mustard. This casual wear is made of 100% Acrylic material and is effective in blocking cold winds and, hence, keep one warm at all times. This long sleeved sweater has a trendy V-neck design with rib knit at neck, sleeve cuff and bottom for better recovery and fit. You can get a 71% discount on this garment.

cellpic 71% off
Amazon Brand - Arthur Harvey Men's LS V Neck Sweater Acrylic Pullover (SWR-40_Red Melange_M)
4.7 (5)
4.7 (5)
71% off
599 2,099
Buy now

Alan Jones Clothing Men's Acrylic Round Neck Sweater

This stylish sweater comes with a round neck and can work well as formal wear attire as well as casual wear. Available in different solid colours, this is made using 100% Acrylic fabric, which makes it lightweight as well as blocks the chill. This is a full sleeve sweater that has a regular fit. It is available at a discount of 54%.

cellpic 54% off
Alan Jones Clothing Men's Acrylic Round Neck Sweater (SW20-P01-AF_Airforce_XL)
4 (717)
4 (717)
54% off
694 1,499
Buy now

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Acrylic LS Placement Argyle Pattern Pullover Sweater

This sweater is a multi-coloured one and comes with eye-catching geometric designs. It is available in three different colour combinations. This full sleeved sweater is made of 100% Acrylic material and has a V-neck design. It features rib knit at neck, sleeve cuff and bottom that ensures the does not lose its shape over time. There's a 68% discount on this item.

cellpic 70% off
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's LS Placement Argyle Pattern Acrylic Pullover Sweater (SY-A22-MNA-SW-03_Green_L)
4 (1)
4 (1)
70% off
669 2,199
Buy now

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men Acrylic High Neck Sweater

This high neck sweater is a must in any man's wardrobe and is definitely a winter essential, especially up north. It is, however, available in just one colour - ochre. Also called a Turtle Neck sweater, this is a full sleeved one and very smart to look at. Team it with a pair of blue jeans and you are sure to stand out in a crowd. It is available at 71% off.

cellpic 71% off
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men Acrylic High Neck Sweater (SWR-06_Ochre_M)
5 (3)
5 (3)
71% off
609 2,099
Buy now

U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Modern Wool Sweater

This trendy piece of winter wear and is made of good quality wool. It features a round neck and comes with full sleeves. It is mostly a solid off white coloured sweater but for two black and maroon stripes on the shoulders. This is a fuss-free winter wear and can easily be machine washed. There's a 50% discount on this garment. Please note that some sizes (medium and XL) are currently unavailable.

cellpic 50% off
U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Wool Round Neck Sweater (UDSWE0038_White_2XL)
5 (2)
5 (2)
50% off
1,650 3,299
Buy now

Price of sweaters at a glance:

ProductPrice
Amazon Brand - Arthur Harvey Men Pullover Sweater 2,099
Alan Jones Clothing Men's Acrylic Round Neck Sweater 1,499
Alan Jones Clothing Men's Acrylic Round Neck Sweater 2,199
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men Acrylic High Neck Sweater 2,099
U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Modern Wool Sweater 3,299

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Elevate your sound experience: Here is top 2 speakers
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 74% off on jumpsuits and dresses
9 Impressive Amazon Republic Day Sale deals for dog food
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Best Oppo phones on Amazon’s Republic Day
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Avail discount of up to 76% on luggage bags
fashion FOR LESS