Amazon sale: Ace the winter look in men's jackets, get up to 78% off

Jackets are fashionable, go-to comfort wear, elegant and a smart sartorial option to throw on in winter season. It is one of the wardrobe essentials without which beating winter chill won't be easy. The best part is that jackets pretty much eliminate the need of layering up too much and we believe you will agree with us. Right? You can snuggle in in the comfort of your jacket and literally forget about catching cold. There are many styles and cuts available in this apparel and so having them in abundance makes sense.
We have shortlisted some of the jackets for men in our list below. They come at slashed down pieces, thanks to discounts being offered on Amazon. There are colour options available in some and we can assure you that the garments come in flattering fits. You must hurry and grab the deal as soon as you can. Scroll on to take a look at our picks.
Allen Solly Men's Jacket
This jacket from Allen Solly is made from 100% polyester fabric. It looks stylish in appearance and is comfortable to wear as well. The fit of the garment is flattering and men can wear this one in their daily wear. It is available in marron and navy colour options. It has a zipper closure and is available at 42% off.
Ben Martin Men's Quilted Bomber Jacket
This jacket from Ben Martin comes in regular and flattering fit. It is made from 100% mercerised denim cotton fabric that is breathable and is of great quality. It features slim collar and has four pockets with flap and two front welt pockets. A perfect sartorial option that blends both style and comfort easily, this one is available at 78% off.
Allen Solly Men's A-Line Coat
This regular fit jacket from Allen Solly will make for a nice addition to ones winter wardrobe. It is made from 100% polyester fabric and is available in three colour options - brown, green and black. It can be machine washed and looks darn smart. It will not only keep the winter chill at aby, but also enhance the style quotient of men effortlessly. Grab 42% off on it .
Allen Solly Men's A-Line Coat
Want to ace the winter look? Then this A-line jacket will definitely do the trick. An elegant and smart sartorial option, this once has an amazing fit and is made from 100% polyester fabric. The material not only feels soft, but is also breathable. Available in light beige and black colours, this one can be machine washed. There's 43% off on it.
Allen Solly Men's A-Line Coat
This jacket is made from 100% polyester material that is of fine quality. Incredibly soft to touch and comfortable to wear, this apparel will look good on men from different age groups. It can be worn in daily wear and is sure to amp up ones style bar and fetch one a string of omplimenets too. The fit is flattering and there are two zipper pockets also in the front. Grab 42% off on it.
|Apparels
|Price
|Allen Solly Men's Jacket
|₹2,799.00
|Ben Martin Men's Quilted Bomber Jacket
|₹3,999.00
|Allen Solly Men's A-Line Coat
|₹2,499.00
|Allen Solly Men's A-Line Coat
|₹1,439.00 - ₹1,499.00
|Allen Solly Men's A-Line Coat
|₹2,599.00
