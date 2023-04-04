Best summer dresses for women: Top 5 picks

As we will progress into the summer season, the need to beat the summer heat will begin to gnaw at us. Unlike last year, when most of us were happily in our shorts and t-shirts doing work from the confines and comfort of our home, this summer, we’ll all need to step out in the scorching sun for work and other purposes.

So, what attire are we planning to slip into to stay cool even amid the dreaded heatwaves? A pair of jeans, trousers or pants certainly don't sound like inviting or even viable options. We will not only feel bored to death in such garments but also find ourselves irritable at all times. This is why we need to build a wardrobe of easy-breezy dresses that we can wear almost everywhere - be it work or party.



Dresses are a saviour, for they allow room for air to pass. You don't feel the need to change into something comfortable, for dresses are the most comfortable of all sartorial options (if you opt for the right ones with summery appeal). What goes without saying is that they look more stylish too. Now, finding dresses that blend both style and comfort together can be tricky, but you have got our back.



Our buying guide below has 5 most easy-breezy dresses that will up your fashion game while making you feel at ease and comfortable. Check them out and happy shopping.



Calvin Klein Women's Printed Summer Dress

This refreshing number from Calvin Klein is just what you need to ace summer fashion. It has a halter neckline and features a lovely print on it. Available in white, this one is an inviting attire that not just promises to amp up your style quotient, but also make you feel at ease in scorching heat. Minimal accessories will look good with this dress.