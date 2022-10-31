Story Saved
Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Best Walkaroo kids footwear: Great in style, comfortable to wear

  HT By Nivedita Mishra
  Published on Oct 31, 2022 17:14 IST
Summary:

Walkaroo footwear for children seamlessly blend style and comfort. Check out the options available on Amazon.

Walkaroo sandals and shoes for children offer quality products at affordable price.

If you are a parent of young children, you will understand the pain of seeing shoes and sandals in perfectly good condition no longer fitting your kids as they have outgrown them. Much worse, you one have paid a hefty sum and brought home a branded pair of shoes or sandals.

If such a situation, it is always wise to invest in less expensive shoes and sandals. However, durability is often in question in such cases. The answer then to all your problems is to check online platforms to not only get quality products but to get them at dirt cheap prices as there is always a sale of some kind or the other.

On Amazon, one can get all kinds of brands, both well known and lesser known ones. Often, it is the lesser known brands that last many years. We have curated a list of such footwear from a brand named Walkaroo, which we think, will serve your kid well. Do take a look.

WALKAROO Boy's Wk756 Sandal

This functional and smart pair of sandals is an all-weather pair. Even in northern India in winter, your child can wear them with a pair of warm socks. It is a lightweight pair of sandals with a soft footbed that has been designed for comfort. Its sole is made of polyurethane and it comes with a slip-on closure. It has a medium shoe width. It is available in four different colour combinations. While discount vary from size to size, you can get a maximum discount of 18% on them.

WALKAROO Kids Blue Red Sandal 10 UK (WK756)
18% off 198.92 244
WALKAROO boys Wk619 Sandal

Here's another comfortable pair of sandals for your child. It is available in two colours combinations - those of red and blue. This a quality product that comes with a hook and loop closure. It has a medium show width, which make it a comfortable wear for kids to wear while playing as well. Its sizes start from 8 UK and go up to 13 UK, however, all sizes are not available currently. The maximum discount available on this pair is 25%.

WALKAROO Kids Red Sandal 09 UK(WK619)
25% off 171.72 229
WALKAROO Girls Wk763 Sandal

This charming sandals is especially meant for pre-teen to early teenaged girls, thanks to its slight hint of a heels. It is available in two colours - pale peach and mint. This pair with a medium shoe width is a lightweight product and is available with a snap closure. It has a durable sole and will last you many seasons. Sizes start from 8 UK and go up to 13 UK. Some sizes may not be currently available. 

WALKAROO Kids Mint Sandal 08 UK (WK763)
269
WALKAROO Girls Sandal

This pair of sandals is also targetted at pre-teen and teenaged girls. This too is available with slight heels which will make your daughter feel more lady-like. It is available in seven different colours. This is a regular fit pair with medium shoe width and comes with a backstrap closure. While its sole is polyurethane, its outer material is synthetic leather.

Walkaroo Kids Pink Sandal (WK768) 13 UK
299
Walkaroo Unisex-Child Shoe Sneaker

This pair of sneakers is unisex, meant for both boys and girls. It is available in three different colour combinations - grey-pink, black-green and navy blue-red. This pair has a medium shoe width and comes with a pull-on closure. It has a knitted sock design on the top and looks attractive. It toe style is closed round.

Walkaroo Kids Navy Blue Red Shoe (WK333) 5 UK
299
Price of Walkaroo footwear for kids at a glance:

ProductPrice
WALKAROO Boy's Wk756 Sandal 244.00
WALKAROO Boys Wk619 Sandal 229.00
WALKAROO Girls Wk763 Sandal 269.00
WALKAROO Girls Sandal 299.00
Walkaroo Unisex-Child Shoe Sneaker 219.79 - 299.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

