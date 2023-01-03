Branded wallets for men: They look striking in appearance and are durable too

A branded wallet for men makes for a great utility plus fashion accessory.

A wallet is a must-have accessory that every man requires. Yes, the transactions are done digitally more so nowadays, but wallets will still never be rendered redundant. You must have seen the menfolk in your life investing in new colognes or gadgets or clothes, but when it comes to wallets, they somehow defer replacing their worn out one. Hence, it is time you sought for a nice, durable and lightweight wallet for them that can easily stash in all their currency, coins, IDs and cards. To help you with options, we have curated a list of wallets from Amazon. Rather we should say a list of branded wallets, because all of them are from brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Cross, Fastrack and others. Some of them come in colour options and all of them look stylish. Scroll down to take a closer look at our selections for you.



Swiss Military Men's Leather Wallet (LW-19, Brown Color)

One look at it and you will be convinced that you need this wallet. It looks super attractive in appearance and the striking brown colour of the wallet stands out. This two fold wallet is made from leather and has many pockets and compartments to carry your currency and cards. You can find the embossed logo of the brand at the front. A must buy accessory for sure.

Cross Black Men's Wallet

You will get nine credit card slots, two ID window slots, two slip-in compartments and two currency compartments in this one. There are few colour options available in this one - black, black/red and navy. All of them make for striking options. The textured pattern on the wallet stands out. It is a durable wallet and features the brand’s name in the front.

Tommy Hilfiger Black Leather Men's Wallet

This wallet for men is a good option to consider. It is available in black colour and looks stylish in appearance. It is made from good quality leather material and is handmade by professional artisans. A durable utility plus fashion accessory, this one is slim and at the same time has adequate compartments and pockets in this one.

TITAN Black Leather Men's Wallet

This wallet will serve a great purpose of utility and also makes for a simple and stylish fashion accessory. This one is from the brand called Titan and is available in black colour. It is made from top quality leather material and is rather simple in appearance. You can bthree card slots, an ID pocket, a zip pouch and two big compartments. Besides that, there are also two slip pockets and two secret pockets.

Fastrack Leather Men's Wallet This wallet for men from Fastrack makes for a good option. It is available in black colour and is made from good quality leather material. There is one compartment in this one, a few card slots and a coin pocket as well. A two fold style wallet, this one will easily fit into your pocket. It is a durable one and you will love using this one for years at a stretch.

Price of branded wallets for men at a glance:

Wallets Price Police Berryblack Men's Leather Wallet ₹ 2,199 Cross Black Men's Wallet ₹ 2,999 Tommy Hilfiger Black Leather Men's Wallet ₹ 2,999 TITAN Black Leather Men's Wallet ₹ 1,095 Fastrack Leather Men's Wallet ₹ 1,095