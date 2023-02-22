Duffle bags are perfect to carry for your weekend getaway

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Duffle bags make for a great travel accessory. Compact in size and easy to carry around, these bags are ideal to carry when planning a weekend getaway or short trips. These bags are spacious and come with side pockets to keep things in an organised manner. Some of the duffle bags also come with a trolley, which makes it super easy to lug them around. A popular and sought after type of travel bags, if you're looking for options then we’re here to help you.
Our top favourites are listed below. They are all available on Amazon. The products are from established brands like American Tourister and Puma. They are all super practical and look stylish too. Most of them come with both a top handle and a padded shoulder strap.
COSMUS Synthetic Duffle Bag
Carry this bag for your weekend getaway and you will be sorted. This one has a storage capacity of 8 kg and is made from artificial PU leather material. Available in black and tan colour options, this one is spacious and can stash in all your belongings with absolute ease. You can even find zipper pockets at the side in which you can keep your headphones, footwear etc.
American Tourister Nylon 55 cms Blue Travel Duffle (40X (0) 01 008)
This travel duffle bag is made from nylon material and is a durable pick. A lightweight bag, this one offers enough space to carry all your essentials in a clutter-free manner. Available in blue colour, this one looks stylish too. It is appropriate to carry by people from varying age groups. One can find pockets on the side as well as front.
Travalate Polyester 45 L Multi Pocket Ultra Light Travel Duffle Bag
This duffle bag is available in many colour options like black, grey and Ocean Green, among others. A lightweight and durable travel accessory, it is an excellent choice when going on a short trip. Easy to lug around, this one is made from polyester material that is water resistant, sturdy and at the same time breathable as well.
PUMA Duffle Bag IND I Black- White
A simple duffle bag from Puma, this one is available in black and white colour combination. One can see the brand’s name in bold letters. The bag is easy to carry and is made from polyester material that is durable. Suitable to carry by both men and women, this one is a cool option to possess. It is spacious and has one main compartment to keep all your belongings.
The Clownfish cotton 25 cms Duffle Bag(TCFDBTP-R40LBEG1_beige)
This duffle bag is made from Tapestry fabric. It comes with polyester lining. The storage capacity of the bag is decent and you won't find it problematic to keep your essentials in this one in an organised manner. It is water resistant and comes with a zipper closure. Available in beige colour, this one features a lovely and striking print on it.
|Product
|Price
|COSMUS Synthetic Duffle Bag
|₹ 1,093
|American Tourister Nylon 55 cms Blue Travel Duffle (40X (0) 01 008)
|₹ 1,999
|Travalate Polyester 45 L Multi Pocket Ultra Light Travel Duffle Bag Organizer for Men and Women (Green, 20 X 18 X 11 Inch)
|₹ 898
|Puma Unisex Duffle Bag IND I Black- Wh X
|₹ 999
|The Clownfish cotton 25 cms Duffle Bag(TCFDBTP-R40LBEG1_beige)
|₹ 1,879
