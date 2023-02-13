Ethnic wear for boys makes them look smart while keeping them close to tradition

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Even though various contemporary and western dress forms have found place in the Indian market, ethnic wear continues to be sought after by so many. The traditional prints and striking colour options available in ethnic wear always manage to bring out the best in boys. These days there are so many outfits available in contemporary chic style. The best ethnic wear options for boys include dhoti kurta, kurta pyjama, sherwani and so on. For the coming spring season, we suggest you to revamp the wardrobe of boys. They will look gentlemen and dapper in them. Besides, dressing them up in traditional wear is always fun.
In footwear, sandals and juttis are two most popular options that one can choose from to round off the look in style. In case you're tempted by the idea of surprising your boys with alluring ethnic wear options, then our selections below will come in handy. Take a look.
AHHAAAA Kids Ethnic Wear Indo Western Sherwani Kurta and Pyjama Set For Boys
This set of sherwani, kurta and pyjama set for boys is a must have. Simple and elegant, boys will look gentlemen-like in this for sure. There are three colour options available in this one - light green, sky blue and orange. The sherwani is made from brocade silk material and the kurta and bottom wear are made from Dupion silk material.
A.T.U.N. All Things Uber Nice Boy's Regular Kurta Pyjama Jacket Set
This set of kurta, pyjama and jacket is a cool sartorial option that boys can wear on multiple occasions. The ensemble is available in a slew of colour options. The jacket features stunning embroidery work and the bottom wear comes with an elasticated waistband. Overall an easy breezy attire to slip into, this one feels lightweight and the fabric is also super breathable.
Superminis Baby Boys Embroidered Cotton Ethnic Wear Kurta with Dhoti
This kurta and dhoti set for boys is made from good quality cotton fabric. Boys will feel super comfortable and at ease in this attire. available in multiple colour options, the kurta features stunning embroidery work on the boundaries. It is a feel-good garment that will take the cuteness quotient of boys up by many notches.
Vesham Boy's Cotton Blend Kurta Pajama
Simple and graceful, this kurta pyjama set for boys makes for a stunning option to introduce in their wardrobe. Made from cotton blend fabric, the attire is one of the most comfiest outfits ever. The kurta features an intricate print work on it that looks striking. There are many colour options available in this one as well. It is available in regular fit.
Pro Ethic Style Developer Boy's Silk Kurta Pajama Floral Baby Kids Ethnic Wear (S-169)
This set of kurta and churidar style pyjama for boys is a graceful attire in which boys will look super suave and dapper. Made from 100% silk material, the kurta features stunning print work that stands out. Available in regular fit, boys can throw on a pair of sandals or jutti to round off the look.
|Product
|Price
|AHHAAAA Ethnic Wear Sherwani Kurta and Pajama Set For Kids and Boys 457 (Lt Green, 4-5 Years)
|₹ 949
|A.T.U.N. (ALL THINGS UBER NICE) Boy's Regular Kurta Pyjama Jacket Set (BKLS KRP_Navy-White 5-6 Years)
|₹ 1,049
|superminis Baby Boys Embroidered Cotton Ethnic Wear Kurta with Dhoti (18-24 Months, Green+White)
|₹ 699
|Vesham Cotton Silk Kurta Pajama Set For Boys Kids | Pink Kurta Payjama 3-4 Years
|₹ 576
|Pro-Ethic Style Developer Boy's Silk Kurta Pajama Floral Baby Kids Ethnic Wear (S-169) 2-3 years Dark Green
|₹ 769
