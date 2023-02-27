Jackets are wardrobe staple in winter to keep one warm and snug

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
We all prefer jackets over sweaters, because they do a good job of keeping one warm and are easier to manage. And the best part is with a nice puffer or quilted jacket on, one need not worry about layering up to keep the winter chill at bay. Jackets also look stylish and are more convenient to slip into. They come with pockets in the front in which you can easily place your hands all day long to keep them warm too. One can wear jackets as outerwear on all sorts of attire - be it traditional or western. For instance, even on a suit set, women can wear jackets to round off the look. Whether you're a man or a woman, if you're looking for some options in the puffer jackets category, then our selections below will come in handy.
You can find both sleeveless jackets and the ones with sleeves too in our list. They are all available on Snapdeal in many sizes to cater to our readers’ requirements. Scroll down to take a look at them.
UrbanMark Men Navy Regular Fit Color Block Puffer Jacket
This colourblock jacket is made from polyester material. It will do a great job in keeping you warm and comfortable even when the temperature is freezing low. There are two pockets in the front and the garment has a zipper closure. It comes in regular fit and is a great choice for daily wear to keep winter chill at bay.
UrbanMark Women Quilted Full Sleeves Jacket - Green
This quilted jacket for women comes in green and navy colour options. The material composition of the garment is nylon. It comes with a zipper closure and is super warm. You won't have to worry much about layering up with this jacket on. Perfect for daily and casual wear, this looks stylish as well. Definitely introduce this one to your wardrobe.
UrbanMark Women Quilted Sleeveless Jacket - Green
This quilted jacket is sleeveless and is perfect for the weather when it's not too freezing cold but still cold. It looks stylish, has a great fit and comes in stunning green colour. You can keep your hands warm too by placing them in the front pockets of the apparel. Besides, it is made from nylon material and keeps one warm and cosy at all times.
UrbanMark Men Black Regular Fit Men Quilted Black & Brown Puffer Jacket
This puffer jacket is a colourblock one. The combination of back and brown colour make it stand out and a go-to sartorial option for winter season. Men from different age groups will love the fit and the style of the garment. Designed for low temperatures, this one will keep winter chill at bay. It also eliminates the need of layering up. It is made from polyester material.
UrbanMark Men Olive Regular Fit Men Quilted Puffer Jacket
This sleeveless quilted jacket is designed for men and it is a stylish one at that. Available in olive and navy colour options, this one will keep you warm. You will just feel comfortable and at ease in this garment. It comes in a nice fit and has pockets in the front. Made from polyester material, it also features two pockets in the front.
|Product
|Price
|Urbanmark - Navy Polyester Regular Fit Men's Down Jacket ( Pack Of 1 )
|₹ 1,399
|Urbanmark Polyester Green Quilted/padded Jackets
|₹ 1,049
|Urbanmark Polyester Green Quilted/padded Jackets
|₹ 949
|Urbanmark - Black Polyester Regular Fit Men's Quilted & Bomber Jacket ( Pack Of 1 )
|₹ 1,399
|Urbanmark - Navy Polyester Regular Fit Men's Quilted & Bomber Jacket ( Pack Of 1 )
|₹ 1,199
