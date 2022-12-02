Jackets for women look flattering and keep winter chill at bay

Jackets are called a wardrobe staple in the winter season for many reasons. Women take to them as they keep them warm, enhance their overall appearance and eliminate the need of layering up too much. There are many types of jackets as well - fleece, cotton, fur, puffer, leather and so on. Women must have a mix of everything, because each one of them works well for different purposes. Besides, it helps in breaking the monotony. On amazon, one can find a range of options. We have rounded up some of them in our list below. They come with pockets and are made from good quality and durable fabric. They come in varying lengths too - some are cropped, some are below waist and some are waist length jackets.

FREAKINS Womens Ripped Yellow Cropped Jacket

This striking yellow-coloured crop jacket comes in a flattering regular fit. It is made from 100% cotton fabric that is both breathable and soft. It comes with two chest pockets and has a stylish appeal to it. You can wear it over a maxi dress, a long skirt, jeans and pretty much any bottom wear. Women will love how the jacket will amp up their look effortlessly.