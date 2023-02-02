Valentine's Day gift for boyfriend: Surprise him with a nice-looking tie

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Relationships cement when memories are created. And thoughtful gestures and gifts always remain etched in the memory of the person. Valentine's day is a time to make memories with your loved ones and to make these memories everlasting nothing could be better than exclusive gifts. It's said that women like gifts and there's no denying that. Equally if not more, men love gifts too. They may not be so vocal or expressive about their requirements or desires, and this in turn makes selecting gifts for them a challenge.
Men like thoughtful and practical gift options - something they can make use of. If you have been scratching your head, thinking what you can give your boyfriend this Valentine’s Day, then we are here to solve your problem.
A tie is always a welcome addition to a man’s collection. Men love wearing one and no number of ties is ever enough for them. It's a great fashion accessory that can spruce up one's style statement in a jiffy. You can literally make a statement and play up an otherwise plain look with the help of a tie.
Below are some of the ties that we have curated for your perusal. Men will love the gesture and the choice of tie too. Gifts always tend to communicate how much you care for one’s needs without saying a word and we are sure these ties will convey your love and affection, cementing your relationship further.
Blacksmith Striped Tie
This set is quite a wholesome one. You will find a striped tie, cufflink, pocket square and many other things in this box. This one makes for a great gifting option. All the things are utility plus fashion accessories that will come super handy for your boyfriend. The tie particularly will go well with most shirts and elevate the look as well.
DiBanGu Men's Paisley Ties Pocket Square Tie Clip and Cufflink Set Formal Tie Sets
This set of a tie, cufflink and pocket square will immediately strike you as a great gifting option. Available in many colour options and designs, the tie is made from good quality silk material that feels soft to touch and has a rich look too. The fabric is of high density. Men will be delighted to wear it.
Jacob Alexander Men's Slim Width 2.75" Floral Neck Tie
This floral neck tie will instantly elevate the look of any attire. It is slim and has a width of about 2.75 inches. There are two colour options in this one - Dusty Rise and Dusty Sage. made from 100% cotton fabric, this one will make for a nice addition to your collection. A great fashion accessory, your boyfriend will be impressed with your fine taste.
Secdtie Men's Classic Stripe Jacquard Woven Silk Tie
This tie is made from microfiber polyester silk material. It is available in striking colour options and is a perfect fashion accessory to throw on formal shirts. It will help you ace that formal look. Plus, if you're looking to build an enviable collection of ties, then definitely introduce this one to the collection. The best part is this tie will complement most shirts.
Leonardi Necktie with Pocket Square set
This necktie comes with a pocket square. It is made from woven jacquard microfiber and has a smooth texture. It features flamingos on it and is available in navy blue colour. A stylish and chic fashion accessory, this one will amp up your look in a jiffy. It also makes for a great gifting option this Valentine’s Day.
|Product
|Price
|Blacksmith Striped Tie, Cufflink, Pocket Square, Socks, Lapel Pin, Tie Clip , Belt, Wallet, Set for Men (Blue A12 DP)
|₹ 2,042
|DiBanGu Solid Tie Men's Silk Tie Handkerchief Woven Necktie and Pocket Square Set, Navy Blue 1511, One Size
|₹ 3,877
|Jacob Alexander Men's Slim Width 2.75" Floral Neck Tie - Dusty Sage
|₹ 4,927
|Secdtie Men's Classic Stripe Jacquard Woven Silk Tie Formal Party Suit Necktie (One Size, Black purple)
|₹ 3,117
|Leonardi Necktie with Pocket Square set (Luxury,Floral,Red, Standard Size) (NAVY BLUE)
|₹ 1,491
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.