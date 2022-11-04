Winter socks for women are a must to enjoy fuzzy feeling

Socks keep feet warm and snug in winters.

Can you imagine spending a single day in the winter season without a pair of socks? The answer is a resounding no. Socks are among the important winter essentials. They keep feet warm and cozy through the day and allow one to feel at ease and comfortable. Besides, if your feet are warm at all times, then one is in a better position to keep cold and other seasonal flu-like symptoms at bay.



On Amazon, there are many options listed for women. We have shortlisted some of them in a list below. They feature cute prints, come in quality fabrics that feel soft and are well-knitted too. While some are available in cotton fabric, others come in woollen fabrics as well. Besides, most come in free size, which is a big plus. Scroll though the list below to take a look at our selections for you.



Supersox Women's Ankle Length Cotton Socks

This pair of three ankle length socks is perfect for all season round. They are made from cotton fabric and feature multicoloured stripes on it. It is designed to keep feet warm. And the good part is it keeps sweat and moisture away as well. One can wear them all day long - when stepping out to play a sport and otherwise as well.

Frackson 3 Pair Knitted Winter Thick Warm Stretchy Elastic Socks



This pack of three pairs of socks is well-knitted and super comfortable. Made from thick and soft fabric, they are made from a blend of wool materials. The fabric is soft, stretchy and breathable and comes with a soft elastic. They also come with a warm woollen lining without a thumb. A must buy pair of three, women will love wearing them.

Kosha Women's Merino Wool Warm Regular Length Liner Socks

This pair of socks is made from 100% pure Merino wool. The fabric is soft and stretchy and offers a perfect fit. Available in striking orange colour, this pair of socks is made from moisture wicking and breathable fabric. It is suitable for machine washing. Besides, it will keep your feet warm and cosy throughout the day in the winter season.

Cotson Women Woolen Winter Ankle Socks

This pair of four ankle length socks is made of woollen fabric. Comfortable to wear and super soft, these socks feature attractive stripes print on it. These are thumb socks and have stretchy fabric. The knitting technique used in the making of these socks is such that the fabric of the socks is both soft and skin-friendly. Go, buy this pack.

G&S Multi Color Striped Warm Winter Slipper Socks

This pair of slipper socks for women is both warm and comfortable. It comes in a pack of two. The design and the appearance of the socks is eye-catching and super attractive. Lightweight and comfortable to wear, women will love wearing these slipper socks from time to time. They are a must buy and feature a cute design on them.

Price of winter socks for women at a glance:

Socks Price Supersox Women's Ankle Length Cotton Socks ₹ 399.00 Frackson 3 Pair Knitted Winter Thick Warm Stretchy Elastic Socks ₹ 699.00 RC. ROYAL CLASS Calf Length Towel Terry Thick Woolen Multicolored Socks ₹ 500.00 Cotson Women Woolen Winter Ankle Socks ₹ 490.00 G&S Multi Color Striped Warm Winter Slipper Socks ₹ 998.00