Story Saved
New Delhi 28oCC
Monday, Sep 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Sep 26, 2022
New Delhi 28oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Maybelline products: Get up to 67% off

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Sep 26, 2022 11:01 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Maybelline products are available at slashed down prices. Products include lipsticks, concealers, foundations, mascaras and more. Read on to know more.

product info
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Maybelline lipsticks, concealers, foundations etc are known for their quality.

Not all women are into makeup in a big way but many women can't resist the attraction of owning a range of beauty and makeup products. For decades, our mothers and grandmothers were happy with an odd kajal, a lipstick or a compact powder. Not any more. The coming of social media, the access of DIY videos and a range of cosmetic products from all leading international brands has ensured that women today are willing to experiment a lot more than the generations that have gone by.

Many women are today even willing to junk the mandatory parlour or salon visit before wedding, calling someone home to do their makeup for the big day. These women are choosing to do it themselves. However, that may still not be a norm. Women, however, are definitely willing to experiment for functions like birthday, wedding and engagement invites, office bash or even night out with their girl gang. Well, whatever the reason, there is a product or range of products for every occasion today. If you are a beginner, then selecting products from established brands is always a good idea.

One of the most trusted brands is Maybelline New York. It is easily one of the most visible beauty brands in India. Just look around malls in your area and you'll know. The good thing is that its products are good too. We have put together a list of some of their products, which are all part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. Take a look.

Maybelline New York Liquid Foundation

This foundation is available in six colours - natural ivory, classic ivory, warm nude, natural beige, sun beige and golden. This long-lasting foundation comes with saturated colour pigments that provides an ultra-transforming effect. This foundation glides on the skin as it is a lightweight formulation. It gives a flawless makeup finish that lasts all day. This is available at 48% off.

cellpic
Maybelline New York Super Stay 24H Full Coverage Liquid Foundation, Natural Ivory 112, 30ml
48% off 412 799
Buy now

Maybelline New York Kajal, Black, Matte Finish

In makeup, nothing gets more basic that a kajal pencil. This is a pencil that comes in classic black colour and has a matte finish. This pencil will make your face shine and look fresh. This is also waterproof and smudge proof. It is a ‘dye free’ product. It provides deep intense colour with sharp definition. It is boosted with Aloe Vera for its caring and smoothing properties, vitamin C and E. It is available at 34% discount.

cellpic
Maybelline New York Kajal, Black, Matte Finish
149
Buy now

Maybelline New York Volume Express Colossal Masacara

If you want some drama in your makeup game, then a mascara is a must for you. This comes in a classic black colour and is a volumizing makeup item. It comes in a liquid form; all you need it put three-four strokes and you are readyto go. The volume-plumping formula contains collagen and the mega brush instantly achieves 9x the volume, all without any clumps. It is suitable for contact lens wearers as well. You can get a discount of 34%.

cellpic
Maybelline New York Volume Express Colossal Masacara, Waterproof, Black, 10ml
43% off 255 449
Buy now

Maybelline New York Fit Me Natural Finish Liquid Concealer Oil

A concealer is an important part of a good makeup session. Use this to cover up those dark spots, pimple or acne marks or even uneven skin tone. This is an oil-free formulation. It is non-comedogenic (does not clog pores) and comes with chamomile. It gives medium coverage. It is available in eight colours and suitable for all skin types. You get a discount of 67% on it.

cellpic
Maybelline New York Fit Me Natural Finish Liquid Concealer Oil, 25 Medium, 150g
4% off 480 499
Buy now

Maybelline New York Matte Lipstick

This matte lipstick from Maybelline New York gives intense colour to your lips instantly. It is a hydrating and smoothening lipstick. It has a matte cream formula that offers a non-drying and uncrackable finish that stays comfortably on your lips through the day. It is infused with honey nectar, glides smoothly while keeping your lips moisturised all day long. It is available in 35 pigmented shades, ranging from reds to nudes, and many more shades in the middle. Enjoy a 40% discount on this one.

cellpic
Maybelline New York Matte Lipstick, Intense Colour, Keeps Lips Moisturised, 657 Nude Nuance, Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick, 3.9g
40% off 179 299
Buy now

Price of Maybelline beauty products at a glance:

ProductPrice
Maybelline New York Liquid Foundation 799
Maybelline New York Kajal, Black, Matte Finish 150
Maybelline New York Volume Express Colossal Masacara 449
Maybelline New York Fit Me Natural Finish Liquid Concealer Oil 599
Maybelline New York Matte Lipstick 299

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on men's ethnic wear: Enjoy up to 80% off
Top smart TV you can buy with up to 70% discount
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 80% off on women's fashion items
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale On TV under 50,000
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale: Up to 70% discount on mobile phones
health and beauty FOR LESS