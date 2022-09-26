Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Maybelline products: Get up to 67% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Not all women are into makeup in a big way but many women can't resist the attraction of owning a range of beauty and makeup products. For decades, our mothers and grandmothers were happy with an odd kajal, a lipstick or a compact powder. Not any more. The coming of social media, the access of DIY videos and a range of cosmetic products from all leading international brands has ensured that women today are willing to experiment a lot more than the generations that have gone by.
Many women are today even willing to junk the mandatory parlour or salon visit before wedding, calling someone home to do their makeup for the big day. These women are choosing to do it themselves. However, that may still not be a norm. Women, however, are definitely willing to experiment for functions like birthday, wedding and engagement invites, office bash or even night out with their girl gang. Well, whatever the reason, there is a product or range of products for every occasion today. If you are a beginner, then selecting products from established brands is always a good idea.
One of the most trusted brands is Maybelline New York. It is easily one of the most visible beauty brands in India. Just look around malls in your area and you'll know. The good thing is that its products are good too. We have put together a list of some of their products, which are all part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. Take a look.
Maybelline New York Liquid Foundation
This foundation is available in six colours - natural ivory, classic ivory, warm nude, natural beige, sun beige and golden. This long-lasting foundation comes with saturated colour pigments that provides an ultra-transforming effect. This foundation glides on the skin as it is a lightweight formulation. It gives a flawless makeup finish that lasts all day. This is available at 48% off.
Maybelline New York Kajal, Black, Matte Finish
In makeup, nothing gets more basic that a kajal pencil. This is a pencil that comes in classic black colour and has a matte finish. This pencil will make your face shine and look fresh. This is also waterproof and smudge proof. It is a ‘dye free’ product. It provides deep intense colour with sharp definition. It is boosted with Aloe Vera for its caring and smoothing properties, vitamin C and E. It is available at 34% discount.
Maybelline New York Volume Express Colossal Masacara
If you want some drama in your makeup game, then a mascara is a must for you. This comes in a classic black colour and is a volumizing makeup item. It comes in a liquid form; all you need it put three-four strokes and you are readyto go. The volume-plumping formula contains collagen and the mega brush instantly achieves 9x the volume, all without any clumps. It is suitable for contact lens wearers as well. You can get a discount of 34%.
Maybelline New York Fit Me Natural Finish Liquid Concealer Oil
A concealer is an important part of a good makeup session. Use this to cover up those dark spots, pimple or acne marks or even uneven skin tone. This is an oil-free formulation. It is non-comedogenic (does not clog pores) and comes with chamomile. It gives medium coverage. It is available in eight colours and suitable for all skin types. You get a discount of 67% on it.
Maybelline New York Matte Lipstick
This matte lipstick from Maybelline New York gives intense colour to your lips instantly. It is a hydrating and smoothening lipstick. It has a matte cream formula that offers a non-drying and uncrackable finish that stays comfortably on your lips through the day. It is infused with honey nectar, glides smoothly while keeping your lips moisturised all day long. It is available in 35 pigmented shades, ranging from reds to nudes, and many more shades in the middle. Enjoy a 40% discount on this one.
|Product
|Price
|Maybelline New York Liquid Foundation
|₹799
|Maybelline New York Kajal, Black, Matte Finish
|₹150
|Maybelline New York Volume Express Colossal Masacara
|₹449
|Maybelline New York Fit Me Natural Finish Liquid Concealer Oil
|₹599
|Maybelline New York Matte Lipstick
|₹299
