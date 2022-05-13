Best perfume for girls: Not for glamour, pick fragrances that refresh the mind

Ask a young mother if she would like to pick perfumes for a young pre-teen daughter and you are most likely to see a frown. Why does she want her little girl to get into all this ‘glamour-makeup-beauty’ stuff when it is her age to focus on her studies? This is most likely to be the reply. Well, the short answer to it would be that a perfume for girls is not all about glamour and fashion but it is also about the feeling of wellness.

The markets have an entire range of perfumes especially meant for young girls. Soft, fragrant and refreshing, these perfumes do a lot to keep bad odour away and give a positive spin to our minds. Most of them are non-gas perfumes and sulfate-free and hence safe for use.

We have curated a list of such perfumes, available on Amazon and think you too should give it a look. Jump right in.

Mamaearth Perfume Body Mist for Babies and Kids

This perfume is not just safe for little kids to use, you can use it for babies as well. If you are a young mother, you will know how having babies and kids around can mean you are surrounded by the smell of food, milk, poop, spit-up, sweat, crayons and much more. This perfume helps mask all such odours effectively. Once used, even your babies will respond to its freshness. As far as kids go, it is a big high and great fun for them to use cool and convenient spray bottles on their own. This perfume is allergen and alcohol-free.