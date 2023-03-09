Nutritional herbal products cater to protein, weight loss needs, among others

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Nutritional herbal products refer to dietary supplements made from natural plant-based ingredients, with the goal of improving health and wellness. These products are used as alternative or complementary therapies to maintaining good health. While these products are generally considered safe, it is important to note that they should be consumed after due consultation with a doctor. To ensure optimal health and wellness, it is recommended to maintain a balanced diet and engage in regular physical activity, in addition to taking any herbal supplements.
Nutritional herbal products can offer a range of potential health benefits. They come in a host of forms like powders, liquids and capsules.
We have put together a bunch of such products from Amazon, which you should definitely take a look at.
Herbalife Weight Loss Package
This weight loss package from Herbalife includes a Mango shake (500gm), a personalized protein powder (200 gm) and a fresh lemon-based energy drink (50 gm) with a free shaker cup worth ₹200. The mango shake helps in weight management, the protein powder supports muscle building and the energy drink provides a boost. The package is a comprehensive solution for weight loss and improving overall health. The shaker cup makes it easier to prepare and enjoy these products on the go.
Kapiva Chocolate Slim Shake
This chocolate slim shake from Kapiva is a meal replacement drink powered by 6 Ayurvedic herbs and 12 superfoods. It helps in weight management and comes in a 500g pack with 20 servings. The combination of Ayurvedic herbs and superfoods work together to provide a nutritious and delicious alternative to regular meals, aiding in weight management and overall wellness.
Fugo Spiced Vanilla Mealshake
This vanilla mealshake is a plant-based drinkable meal with no sugar and high protein content. Each 90g pack contains six servings and is made with a blend of natural ingredients, including spices, to provide a tasty and nutritious alternative to traditional meals. It is an ideal option for those who are looking for a quick and convenient way to get the nutrients they need without sacrificing taste.
Mypro Sport Nutrition Slim Shake Protein Powder-Meal Replacement Shake For Weight Control & Management-Sugar Free
This slim shake is a meal replacement protein powder designed for weight control and management. With 11g of protein and 113.60 kcal of calories per serving, it is a low calorie, sugar-free option for those looking to lose weight and build muscle. The comes in a strawberry flavour. This shake can be a convenient and tasty way to help meet your daily protein and calorie needs.
Develo Weight Loss Health Product, Protein Powder
This weight loss health product is a protein powder, fat burner shake, and nutrition drink supplement all rolled in one. It serves as a slimming meal replacement specifically designed for women and girls. The strawberry flavour is 500 grams in size and can be a convenient and delicious way to support weight loss efforts. It contains a blend of essential nutrients, vitamins and minerals to help boost metabolism, suppress appetite and support overall health.
|Product
|Price
|Herbalife Weight Loss Package- Formula1 MANGO Shake 500gm, Personalized Protein Powder 200 Gm and Afresh Energy Drink Lemon 50 Gm with FREE Shaker Cup worth Rs 200
|₹ 2,549
|Kapiva Chocolate Slim Shake -Meal Replacement Drink Powered With 6 Ayurvedic Herbs and 12 Superfoods - Helps in Weight Management - 500 Grams (20 Servings)
|₹ 1,125
|Fugo Spiced Vanilla Mealshake | Plant-Based Drinkable Meal | No Sugar | High Protein, 90g (Pack of 6)
|₹ 1,200
|Mypro Sport Nutrition Slim Shake Protein Powder-Meal Replacement Shake For Weight Control & Management-Sugar Free,(11 g Protien 113.60 kcal calories) (Strawberry, 500 g (Pack of 1))
|₹ 648
|Develo weight loss Health Product, protein Powder, Fat Burner Shake, Nutrition Drink Supplement, Slimming Meal Replacement in women Girls Strawberry 500 Gm
|₹ 599
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.