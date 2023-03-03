Rice water conditioner for hair: It's time to boost your haircare game

A spurt in hair care products containing rice water as an ingredient has made everyone take stock of its many benefits. A popular and natural hair care ingredient, you can boost your hair quality significantly with the help of it. Just what is rice water? It is the starchy water left over after soaking or boiling rice. Loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, this water can do wonders for hair health. It also helps penetrate deep into the hair shaft and repair damage from the inside out. Amazing, right?

One such haircare product that you must try out is rice water hair conditioner. We can't stress enough about the advantages of this formulation. It infuses strength in hair, making it shiny, smooth and more manageable and frizz-free.

Scroll down to take a look at our selections that we have rounded up from Amazon. You will be mighty impressed with the results.



WOW Skin Science Rice Water Conditioner

This hair conditioner from Wow Skin Science is made from the goddess of natural ingredients. It is suitable for all hair types and helps in making strands smooth, soft and shiny. You can finally get rid of frizz in your hair with the help of this formulation. It is enriched with protein and infuses strength in strands. Besides, it also has a pleasant and lingering fragrance of Lavender.