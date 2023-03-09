Rose Day gifts: Skincare products with rose scent, extracts can win over hearts

Rose Day marks the beginning of the Valentine's Day week and it is just round the corner and if you're looking for a gifting option that is novel and will entice your loved ones, then we are to help you with amazing options.

A rose is a symbol of love and affection, it has an enchanting aroma and is beautiful to look at. Its fragrance is heavenly and it is safe to say it can transport the person to a good headspace. Besides all this, rose when used in the form of extract offers many benefits. It is rich in anti-inflammatory properties and comes packed with brightening properties as well. This Rose Day, you can give Rose-infused skincare products to your loved ones, and trust us you will win their hearts with this sweet and thoughtful gesture.

Check out our edit of rose-inspired skincare and beauty products that can easily be part of anyone's everyday skincare routine. The fragrances of the products listed below can have a soothing and calming effect on one's senses.



OTT SKYNCARE Do-It-All Moisturizer

This moisturiser comes with the goodness of rose water and Niacinamide. It offers hydrating, soothing and nourishing benefits to the skin. Lightweight and easily absorbable into the skin, it restores skin’s defence system against water loss. The amazing part about the skincare product is its fragrance akin to that of rose; it will invigorate you, and how!