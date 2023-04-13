Skin brightening creams provide sun protection, reduce pigmentation

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Skin brightening creams are topical products designed to lighten the skin tone and reduce the appearance of dark spots, blemishes, and hyperpigmentation. Many of these creams contain active ingredients like Arbutin, Licorice, and vitamin C, which work on reducing dark spots, even out skin tone to give a radiant complexion.
Additionally these skin brightening creams also give protection against the harmful ultraviolet rays. Many also come enriched with glycerin and niacinamide, that hydrate and nourish the skin.
Overall, skin brightening creams can be a helpful addition to a skincare routine, but it is important to choose products with safe and effective ingredients and use them as directed.
We have bunched together some of the best skin brightening creams available on Amazon and think you too should take a look at them.
O3+ Dermal Zone Meladerm Intensive Skin Brightening and Whitening Day Cream SPF40
This cream is a powerful formulation that aims to brighten and whiten the skin while protecting it from the sun's harmful UV rays. The cream contains potent ingredients such as Arbutin, Licorice, and vitamin C, which help reduce dark spots, even out skin tone, and improve skin texture. The added benefit of SPF 40 protects the skin from UVA and UVB rays, preventing further skin damage. Regular use of this cream can result in brighter, more radiant, and even-toned skin.
Lakme Absolute Perfect Radiance Brightening Day Cream
This cream is a daily illuminating face moisturizer that helps brighten and even out skin tone, while also providing sun protection with SPF 30. Infused with glycerin and niacinamide, it hydrates and nourishes the skin, leaving it soft and supple. This cream is specially formulated to improve the appearance of dull and tired skin, giving it a radiant glow. Its lightweight texture makes it easy to apply and it gets absorbed quickly, making it ideal for daily use.
Lotus Professional Phyto Rx Whitening & Brightening Creme
This creme is a skincare product that promises to provide a fairer and brighter complexion while also protecting the skin from harmful sun rays with its SPF 25 PA+++ formula. The cream is made from natural ingredients such as Licorice, White Mulberry, and Saxifraga extracts, which work together to lighten dark spots, improve skin texture, and give a radiant glow. The product is suitable for all skin types and can be used daily for maximum benefits.
BI-LUMA Advance Sensitive Areas Brightening Cream For Even Skin Tone & Glow, Soothes Sensitive Skin
The cream is a specially formulated cream that helps even out skin tone and adds a radiant glow. This cream is perfect for sensitive skin as it soothes and nourishes while effectively brightening the skin. With regular use, it reduces dark spots and pigmentation, leaving the skin looking even and bright. The cream comes in a 25g package, making it easy to carry and use on the go. Get ready to achieve a brighter, even-toned, and glowing complexion with BI-LUMA Advance Sensitive Areas Brightening Cream.
Mamaearth Skin Illuminate Face Cream
The cream is a specially formulated cream that helps brighten and nourish your skin. With the power of Vitamin C and Turmeric, this cream is designed to help reduce dark spots and blemishes, while also improving skin texture and radiance. The cream is made with natural and organic ingredients that are gentle on the skin and suitable for all skin types. With regular use, Mamaearth Skin Illuminate Face Cream can help you achieve a more youthful, radiant and glowing complexion.
|Product
|Price
|Lakme Absolute Perfect Radiance Brightening Day Cream 50 g, SPF 30, Daily Illuminating Face Moisturizer for Glowing Skin - With Glycerin & Niacinamide
|₹ 330
|Lotus Professional Phyto Rx Whitening & Brightening Creme, SPF 25 PA+++, Natural, 50 g (SG_B00JI2ZGXC_IN)
|₹ 685
|BI-LUMA Advance Sensitive Areas Brightening Cream For Even Skin Tone & Glow, Soothes Sensitive Skin, 25g
|₹ 592
|Mamaearth Skin Illuminate Face Cream, For Skin Brightening, With Vitamin C And Turmeric For Radiant Skin 80 G
|₹ 224
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.