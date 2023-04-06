Skin lightening creams remove pigmentation and nourish skin as well

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Light skin colour has been fancied for centuries and across many cultures. In India too, we love it. For the longest time, it was known that what you are born with, stays with you till your death. That belief many have undergone a slight change as there are a number of skin lightening creams in the market, also known as bleaching creams, that are designed to alter the skin's natural colour by reducing melanin production. But for our discussion, we will stick to creams that are meant to restore the skin’s natural tone, colour and texture that see immense damage because of sustain exposure to sun and aging.
These skin lightening creams are so crafted that they work their magic on hyper pigmentation, dark spots and dullness. They infused with topical vitamin C, niacinamide, and other natural remedies and do not affect or alter the health of people using them.
We have bunched together some of the best skin lightening creams that are easily be bought from Amazon. Check them out here and pick one and go ahead and use them without any inhibition.
Ethiglo A2Lite Skin Lightening And Brightening Cream
This skin lightening and brightening cream is a skincare product that claims to reduce dark spots, blemishes, and uneven skin tone. It contains a blend of natural ingredients such as vitamin A, C, and E, Kojic acid and licorice extract. The cream is said to be suitable for all skin types and can be used daily. However, it's important to note that skin lightening products have been controversial due to potential harmful side effects and should be used with caution.
Kaumudi Skin Brightening & Lightening Cream
Skin brightening and lightening cream from Kaumudi is a natural skincare product handmade with carefully selected natural ingredients, suitable for both women and men. It effectively targets various skin concerns such as tanning, pigmentation, blemishes, freckles, melasma, uneven skin tone, dark spots, and helps to promote a healthy glow and brighter complexion. This cream is suitable for all skin types and is free from harmful chemicals such as sulphate, paraben, SLS, artificial colours and fragrance. It is a safe and effective choice for those looking for a natural solution to their skincare needs.
Ban A Tan Skin Lightening Cream
This skin lightening cream is an ideal solution for pigmented skin that helps to reduce dark spots and tanning. With a unique formula, it is free from harmful chemicals that can cause damage to the skin. Its 50g pack makes it easy to use and carry. Regular application of this cream can give you brighter and even-toned skin. Say goodbye to uneven skin tone and embrace a radiant and flawless complexion with this cream.
BOMBERO Kojiglo Gold Skin Lightening Cream
This cream is a 20g cream that is steroid-free and paraben-free, making it safe for external use only. This cream is designed to lighten and brighten the skin tone while reducing dark spots and blemishes. Its key ingredient, Kojic acid, works by inhibiting the production of melanin in the skin, resulting in a lighter complexion. The gold particles present in the cream add a subtle glow to the skin, leaving it looking radiant and youthful. Use this cream regularly for visible results.
BRITE Wite Skin Brightening and Lightening Cream
This cream is a cosmetic product that is designed to improve the appearance of your skin. The cream comes in a 30g tube and contains ingredients that can help to reduce the appearance of dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and other discolorations on the skin. This cream is formulated with natural ingredients such as Kojic acid, vitamin C, and licorice extract, which are known for their skin lightening properties. With regular use, this cream can help you achieve a more even, brighter, and youthful-looking complexion.
|Product
|Price
|Ethiglo A2Lite Skin Lightening And Brightening Cream
|₹ 690
|Kaumudi Skin Brightening & Lightening Cream | For Women and Men | Handmade with Natural Ingredients | For Tanning, Pigmentation, Blemishes, Freckles, Melasma, Uneven skin tone, Dark Spots, Glow and Brightening | All Skin Types | No Artificial Color | No Artificial Fragrance | Sulphate, Paraben & SLS free | 40 GM / 1.41 fl Oz
|₹ 539
|Ban A Tan Skin Lightening Cream / For Pigmented Skin / Reduces Dark Spots & Tanning / No Harmful Chemicals, 50g
|₹ 649
|BOMBERO Kojiglo Gold Skin Lightening Cream 20 g Steroid Free Paraben Free (For External Use Only)
|₹ 500
|BRITE Wite Skin Brightening and Lightening Cream 30 g
|₹ 599
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.