Orthopedic expert says these cardio machines for home can keep your heart healthy: Treadmills to rowing machine

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Cardio exercises are broadly divided into two categories: high-impact and low-impact. High-impact exercises include running, push-ups, burpees, squats, planks, and skipping rope, activities that help burn more calories in less time. Whereas low-impact cardio exercises include cycling, rowing, and swimming, which are gentler on the joints while still improving endurance and heart health. The most effective approach to cardio is combining manual workouts with machine-based exercises, as machines provide a controlled environment and allow for more efficient, measurable training.
Dr Indramani Upadhyay, an orthopaedic and physiotherapy specialist at the Centre for Knee & Hip Care, tells HealthShots, "While strength training is important, cardio equipment is also essential for a balanced and effective fitness routine. Choosing the right machines can help you maintain consistency, avoid injuries, and reach your long-term health goals."
Why does cardio equipment matter in a home gym?
According to the expert, cardiovascular exercise is essential for maintaining heart health, improving blood circulation, enhancing lung capacity, and supporting weight management. Performing regular cardio can also improve joint mobility, muscle endurance, and overall functional fitness. For individuals dealing with knee, hip, or back concerns, controlled cardio workouts on machines can provide a safe and low-impact way to stay active.
Cardio machines and their uses
Selecting the right equipment depends on your fitness level, goals, and any existing medical conditions. Here are some of the most effective options:
Treadmill
It helps improve cardiovascular endurance and is great for burning calories. Modern treadmills come with shock absorption that reduces the impact of the ground force on joints.
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Stationary bike (upright/recumbent)
It is a low-impact exercising tool that is suitable for all age groups, especially for people with knee or lower back issues. It helps strengthen the lower body while being gentle on joints.
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Cross trainer (Elliptical)
Provides a full-body workout by engaging both upper and lower body muscles. It is low-impact and excellent for improving coordination and stamina.
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Rowing machine
It gives an efficient full-body workout that strengthens the back, arms, and legs while boosting cardiovascular fitness. It is particularly useful for improving posture and core strength.
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Stair climber/stepper
Mimics stair climbing. It targets glutes, thighs, and calves. It is effective for building lower body strength and endurance.
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Skipping rope
It is a budget-friendly cardio tool that improves agility, coordination, and cardiovascular fitness.
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How to choose the right cardio equipment?
Before purchasing, consider the following factors:
Fitness Goals: Before purchasing the cardio machine, you need to consider factors like whether you want to lose weight or you want it for general fitness.
Space Availability: Measure your space and opt for foldable or compact machines if needed.
Joint Health: Individuals with knee or hip issues should prefer low-impact machines like cycles or ellipticals.
Budget: Balance quality with affordability; investing in durable equipment is always wise.
User Comfort & Safety: Look for features like cushioning, adjustable resistance, and ergonomic design.
Mistakes to avoid
Many people make avoidable errors while setting up a home gym:
Buying Without a Plan: Purchasing trendy machines without understanding your fitness needs.
Ignoring Medical Conditions: Not considering existing joint pain or injuries.
Overcrowding the Space: Too many machines can make the workout area uncomfortable.
Compromising on Quality: Going for the cheaper equipment that may lead to poor performance or injury risk.
Beginner-friendly cardio setup that the expert recommends
For beginners, a simple and effective setup works best. A physiotherapist recommends starting with:
A treadmill or stationary bike for basic cardio
A cross trainer for low-impact full-body workouts
A skipping rope or stepper for quick, high-intensity sessions
Note: Start with 20–30 minutes of moderate-intensity cardio, 4–5 times a week, and gradually increase intensity. Always include a proper warm-up and cool-down to prevent injuries and exhaustion.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Machines like manual treadmills, air bikes, and rowing machines tend to burn more calories.
Before choosing the right cardio machine, look out for the factors like fitness goals, health conditions and space availability.
Both of them are good for the purpose of weight loss. But stationary bikes are gentler on joints than treadmills.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.