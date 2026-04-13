Orthopedic expert says these cardio machines for home can keep your heart healthy: Treadmills to rowing machine

According to the expert, cardiovascular exercise is essential for maintaining heart health, improving blood circulation, enhancing lung capacity, and supporting weight management. Performing regular cardio can also improve joint mobility, muscle endurance, and overall functional fitness. For individuals dealing with knee, hip, or back concerns, controlled cardio workouts on machines can provide a safe and low-impact way to stay active.

Dr Indramani Upadhyay, an orthopaedic and physiotherapy specialist at the Centre for Knee & Hip Care, tells HealthShots, "While strength training is important, cardio equipment is also essential for a balanced and effective fitness routine. Choosing the right machines can help you maintain consistency, avoid injuries, and reach your long-term health goals."

Cardio exercises are broadly divided into two categories: high-impact and low-impact. High-impact exercises include running, push-ups, burpees, squats, planks, and skipping rope, activities that help burn more calories in less time. Whereas low-impact cardio exercises include cycling, rowing, and swimming, which are gentler on the joints while still improving endurance and heart health. The most effective approach to cardio is combining manual workouts with machine-based exercises, as machines provide a controlled environment and allow for more efficient, measurable training.

Fitness Goals: Before purchasing the cardio machine, you need to consider factors like whether you want to lose weight or you want it for general fitness.

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