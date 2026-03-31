What happens to your joints if you eat anjeer or fig every day? Expert highlights benefits and why soaking is important

Joint pain and back discomfort are becoming increasingly common today. Two major reasons are reduced movement due to long hours at desks and busy schedules that often affect proper nutrition. This is where anjeer can help. Of course, it is a dry fruit, but it does much more than simply adding sweetness to desserts. Anjeer is rich in calcium, which supports bones and joints; fibre, which aids digestion; potassium, which supports muscle and heart function; and antioxidants, which contribute to overall wellness.
Dietician Nidhi Sahai, Head of the Dietetics department at Medanta Hospital, tells Health Shots: "Joint health depends greatly on proper nutrition. Eating anjeer daily may support bone strength and flexibility as it provides calcium, magnesium, potassium, and antioxidants. Soaked anjeer is easier to digest and helps improve mineral absorption, making it a simple habit that may support joint mobility over time.”
Why does joint health need nutritional support?
Joints rely on surrounding bones, cartilage, and synovial fluid to function properly on a daily basis; however, factors such as age, stress, and inflammation can weaken these structures over time. According to the dietician, optimal nutritional support is essential to provide key vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation, preserve cartilage health, and improve overall joint mobility.
Does eating anjeer daily support joint health?
Anjeer is a dry fruit high in calcium, magnesium, potassium, and antioxidants, all of which are essential nutrients for strong bones and reduce inflammation and pain associated with arthritis. Regular consumption of anjeer increases bone density and joint flexibility. Anjeer, especially when soaked, can be a simple dietary habit that helps improve joint mobility over time.
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Why does soaked anjeer seem to work better than dry anjeer?
Soaking anjeer overnight helps break down the tough outer skin and makes it easier to digest. It lowers the levels of some natural substances that make it harder for the body to absorb nutrients. Soaking anjeer makes it easier for your body to absorb minerals, like calcium and magnesium, which are important for keeping your joints healthy.
Who may benefit most from eating anjeer daily?
According to dietitian Nidhi Sahai, people with early-stage joint stiffness, mild arthritis symptoms, or low bone density may benefit the most. Postmenopausal women, older adults, and individuals with sedentary lifestyles may also derive benefits from the nutrients. People who don't get enough calcium or who have had joint pain in the past may find that eating anjeer will help them in other ways as well.
The right way to eat anjeer for joint support
The best way to digest anjeer is to soak 2–3 dried anjeer in water for at least 12 hours and then eat them on an empty stomach in the morning. To fully digest anjeer, you need to chew it well before you swallow it. Eating a balanced diet that includes protein and healthy fats can help improve joint health. Anjeer can be a big help with this. If you eat this regularly, you will probably notice that your joint health gets better over time.
Can anjeer replace supplements for joint health?
Anjeer can help your joints, but it can't completely replace any type of supplement, like calcium, vitamin D, or collagen, because everyone's health is different and they need different kinds of supplements. Anjeer can help people who may need certain supplements, like calcium and vitamin D, but it won't completely replace them. Anjeer will work better if you eat it along with other types of alternative medicine.
When should one be careful while eating anjeer daily?
People with diabetes, kidney problems, or a history of kidney stones should be careful about eating Anjeer because it has a lot of natural sugar and oxalates. Eating too much Anjeer can make your stomach hurt and cause diarrhoea. So, if you have any health problems, it might be a good idea to talk to a doctor before you start eating anjeer every day.
Simple habits that make anjeer more effective for joint health
Eating Anjeer along with regular exercise and stretching can improve its effectiveness in supporting joint health.
Staying well-hydrated helps maintain lubrication around joints and supports smoother movement.
Maintaining a healthy weight reduces extra pressure on joint surfaces and helps prevent stiffness over time.
Including anti-inflammatory foods like nuts, seeds, and dark leafy greens alongside anjeer can further support joint comfort.
Avoiding processed foods and added sugars may improve the overall benefits of adding anjeer to your daily routine.
Is anjeer good for diabetic patients?
Diabetics can safely eat small amounts of anjeer to help control their blood sugar levels, says the dietitian. But you should be careful about the amount of natural sugar in anjeer. Eating 1 or 2 soaked anjeer every now and then, along with enough fibre-rich foods, can help lower blood sugar levels after a meal. So, if you have diabetes, you should keep track of how much anjeer you eat every day and talk to your doctor before adding it to your regular diet.
Frequently Asked Questions
In general, you should eat 2–3 pieces of anjeer every day. But it is also a good idea to see a doctor first.
Eating them soaked on an empty stomach in the morning may help your digestion and make it easier for your body to absorb nutrients.
No, but it's great for digestion.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.