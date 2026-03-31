What happens to your joints if you eat anjeer or fig every day? Expert highlights benefits and why soaking is important

Anjeer is a dry fruit high in calcium, magnesium, potassium, and antioxidants, all of which are essential nutrients for strong bones and reduce inflammation and pain associated with arthritis. Regular consumption of anjeer increases bone density and joint flexibility. Anjeer, especially when soaked, can be a simple dietary habit that helps improve joint mobility over time.

Joints rely on surrounding bones, cartilage, and synovial fluid to function properly on a daily basis; however, factors such as age, stress, and inflammation can weaken these structures over time. According to the dietician, optimal nutritional support is essential to provide key vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation, preserve cartilage health, and improve overall joint mobility.

Dietician Nidhi Sahai, Head of the Dietetics department at Medanta Hospital, tells Health Shots: "Joint health depends greatly on proper nutrition. Eating anjeer daily may support bone strength and flexibility as it provides calcium, magnesium, potassium, and antioxidants. Soaked anjeer is easier to digest and helps improve mineral absorption, making it a simple habit that may support joint mobility over time.”

Joint pain and back discomfort are becoming increasingly common today. Two major reasons are reduced movement due to long hours at desks and busy schedules that often affect proper nutrition. This is where anjeer can help. Of course, it is a dry fruit, but it does much more than simply adding sweetness to desserts. Anjeer is rich in calcium, which supports bones and joints; fibre, which aids digestion; potassium, which supports muscle and heart function; and antioxidants, which contribute to overall wellness.

Why does soaked anjeer seem to work better than dry anjeer? Soaking anjeer overnight helps break down the tough outer skin and makes it easier to digest. It lowers the levels of some natural substances that make it harder for the body to absorb nutrients. Soaking anjeer makes it easier for your body to absorb minerals, like calcium and magnesium, which are important for keeping your joints healthy.

Who may benefit most from eating anjeer daily? According to dietitian Nidhi Sahai, people with early-stage joint stiffness, mild arthritis symptoms, or low bone density may benefit the most. Postmenopausal women, older adults, and individuals with sedentary lifestyles may also derive benefits from the nutrients. People who don't get enough calcium or who have had joint pain in the past may find that eating anjeer will help them in other ways as well.

The right way to eat anjeer for joint support The best way to digest anjeer is to soak 2–3 dried anjeer in water for at least 12 hours and then eat them on an empty stomach in the morning. To fully digest anjeer, you need to chew it well before you swallow it. Eating a balanced diet that includes protein and healthy fats can help improve joint health. Anjeer can be a big help with this. If you eat this regularly, you will probably notice that your joint health gets better over time.

Can anjeer replace supplements for joint health? Anjeer can help your joints, but it can't completely replace any type of supplement, like calcium, vitamin D, or collagen, because everyone's health is different and they need different kinds of supplements. Anjeer can help people who may need certain supplements, like calcium and vitamin D, but it won't completely replace them. Anjeer will work better if you eat it along with other types of alternative medicine.

When should one be careful while eating anjeer daily? People with diabetes, kidney problems, or a history of kidney stones should be careful about eating Anjeer because it has a lot of natural sugar and oxalates. Eating too much Anjeer can make your stomach hurt and cause diarrhoea. So, if you have any health problems, it might be a good idea to talk to a doctor before you start eating anjeer every day.