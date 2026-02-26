How to prepare for CUET 2026 with Oswaal Books: Physics, maths to history, subject-wise strategy for guaranteed success

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is a national-level examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for undergraduate admissions to central and participating universities across India. Boost CUET 2026 preparation with structured, subject-wise practice using Oswaal Books. (Pexels)

Oswaal Books serve as a comprehensive preparation partner for CUET aspirants, offering subject and chapter-wise solved papers, exam-aligned practice questions, detailed explanations and structured revision tools that simplify concepts and strengthen exam readiness with clarity and confidence.

English

The Oswaal CUET English guide strengthens grammar, vocabulary, reading comprehension and verbal ability through chapter-wise solved questions aligned with the latest notification. Detailed explanations improve conceptual clarity, while ample practice ensures accuracy and speed. Regular revision using topic-wise questions builds confidence and enhances language proficiency effectively.

General Aptitude Test

For the General Aptitude Test, Oswaal provides structured coverage of logical reasoning, quantitative aptitude, data interpretation and general awareness. Chapter-wise segregation helps systematic study, while previous years’ questions familiarise students with exam patterns. Concept explanations and practice sets enhance analytical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Physics

Oswaal’s Physics book focuses on conceptual understanding and numerical accuracy. Chapter-wise solved papers aligned with the updated syllabus help students master mechanics, electricity, magnetism and modern physics. Step-by-step solutions clarify complex derivations, while practice questions strengthen application-based learning and improve confidence for problem-solving in examinations.

Chemistry

The Chemistry guide covers physical, organic and inorganic chemistry in a structured manner. Chapter-wise questions ensure targeted preparation, while clear explanations simplify reactions, equations and mechanisms. Regular practice of assertion-reason and case-based questions improves analytical ability and enhances familiarity with the CUET examination pattern.

Mathematics/Applied Mathematics

Oswaal’s Mathematics and Applied Mathematics book provides extensive practice on algebra, calculus, probability and statistics. Chapter-wise arrangement ensures focused preparation. Detailed solutions explain stepwise methods, improving conceptual clarity. Timed practice of mixed questions enhances speed, accuracy and confidence in solving numerical problems efficiently.

Biology

The Biology guide supports thorough preparation in botany and zoology through topic-wise solved questions. Diagrams, concept-based explanations and previous years’ patterns strengthen understanding. Practice of case-based and objective questions enhances accuracy. Systematic revision with chapter-wise segregation ensures better retention and exam readiness.

Hindi

Oswaal’s Hindi book strengthens comprehension, grammar and literature-based preparation. Chapter-wise solved papers aligned with the latest syllabus help students understand prose, poetry and language rules effectively. Practice questions enhance linguistic accuracy, while structured explanations build confidence and improve overall performance in the examination.

Computer Science

The Computer Science guide offers chapter-wise practice on programming concepts, data structures, databases and networking fundamentals. Clear explanations simplify technical topics. Objective questions and case-based problems enhance logical thinking. Structured revision improves coding accuracy and theoretical understanding aligned with CUET requirements.

Economics

Oswaal’s Economics book systematically covers microeconomics, macroeconomics and Indian economic development. Chapter-wise solved questions reinforce theoretical clarity and data interpretation skills. Practice sets strengthen analytical reasoning and graphical understanding. Regular revision helps students confidently tackle both conceptual and application-based questions in CUET.

History

The History guide presents chapter-wise questions covering ancient, medieval and modern Indian history. Detailed explanations clarify timelines, events and socio-political developments. Practice of source-based and assertion-reason questions enhances critical thinking. Structured preparation ensures comprehensive coverage and strong conceptual retention.

Accountancy

Oswaal’s Bank Accountancy book provides systematic practice on journal entries, ledger accounts, partnership accounts and financial statements. Chapter-wise solved papers clarify accounting principles

and formats. Step-by-step solutions improve numerical accuracy. Consistent revision strengthens conceptual understanding and enhances performance in commerce-focused CUET papers.

Business Studies

The Business Studies guide covers principles of management, marketing, finance and organisational behaviour through chapter-wise solved questions. Clear explanations simplify theories and case studies. Practice enhances analytical application of concepts. Structured preparation improves conceptual depth and exam-oriented readiness.

Comprehensive, subject-wise preparation combined with consistent revision and practice is essential to crack CUET confidently. With structured guidance and disciplined study, aspirants can approach the examination strategically and perform like true professionals.

