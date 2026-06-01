Price Drop on stylish kurta sets: 8 exciting discounts from the Myntra End of Reason Sale 2026

The Myntra End of Reason Sale 2026 is easily one of the best times of the year to refresh your Indianwear wardrobe without spending a fortune. Whether you're looking for office-ready cotton sets, festive-ready embroidery, or easy everyday suits that look put together in seconds, this sale has plenty of options worth browsing. Kurta sets during Myntra End of Reason Sale (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less What's interesting about Indianwear trends right now is that women are moving towards versatile kurta sets that can work across multiple occasions. Embroidered straight suits, floral prints, lightweight dupattas, mirror work details, and coordinated sets continue to dominate because they make dressing up effortless. If you've been waiting to invest in a few new kurta sets, these are some standout styles currently worth considering. Stylish kurta sets on sale

Floral embroidery remains one of the strongest ethnicwear trends this year, and this Inddus set balances traditional detailing with a silhouette that's easy to wear. The thread work adds elegance without making the outfit feel overly festive, which means you'll get plenty of repeat wear from it. The coordinated trousers and dupatta make it an effortless outfit choice when you want to look polished with minimal styling effort. Best for: family gatherings, festive lunches, office celebrations, dinner outings. Style tip: Pair with pearl earrings, nude heels, and a structured handbag for a sophisticated look.

2 . KALINI Mandarin Collar Pure Cotton Straight Kurta With Trousers Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Cotton kurta sets never go out of style, especially during Indian summers. This mandarin-collar design feels slightly more contemporary than classic round-neck kurtas while maintaining everyday wearability. The straight silhouette keeps the look clean and versatile, making it suitable for workdays, travel, or casual outings. Minimal ethnicwear is becoming increasingly popular as women gravitate toward pieces that can transition easily between different settings. Best for: office wear, daily wear, travel, casual brunches. Style tip: Add kolhapuris, silver jewellery, and a tote bag for an effortless summer look.

If you're looking for an easy ethnic set that works across seasons, this Indo Era option is worth considering. Straight-cut silhouettes continue to dominate because they flatter most body types while remaining comfortable for long hours. The matching dupatta completes the look while keeping styling simple and fuss-free. Best for: office wear, festive occasions, family functions. Style tip: Pair with statement earrings and embroidered juttis for a classic ethnic look.

Patiala suits have quietly made a comeback thanks to the growing interest in traditional silhouettes. This embroidered set combines floral thread work with the comfort and movement that Patiala bottoms offer. The result is a look that feels rooted in tradition while still feeling current. Best for: festive gatherings, cultural events, family celebrations. Style tip: Complete the look with jhumkas and Punjabi juttis for a timeless ethnic outfit.

Floral prints continue to dominate summer ethnicwear, and this SKYLEE set embraces that trend beautifully. Printed suits are often easier to wear regularly because they feel lighter and less occasion-specific than heavily embroidered styles. The coordinated design gives the outfit a polished feel without requiring much accessorising. Best for: everyday wear, college, casual office days. Style tip: Keep accessories minimal and let the print be the focus.

For those who like a little sparkle, this HERE&NOW set combines floral embroidery with subtle sequin detailing. Sequinned ethnicwear remains popular because it delivers festive appeal without requiring heavy jewellery or elaborate styling. The palazzo silhouette also keeps the look modern and comfortable. Best for: festive dinners, weddings, engagement functions, celebrations. Style tip: Pair with metallic heels and delicate jewellery for an elegant evening look.

Ethnic motif embroidery gives this set a more traditional aesthetic while still feeling versatile enough for contemporary wardrobes. Intricate thread work continues to trend because it adds richness without making outfits feel overly heavy. This is the kind of kurta set that can easily become a staple festive outfit. Best for: pujas, family gatherings, festive occasions. Style tip: Style with chandbalis and embroidered flats for a refined ethnic look.

Mirror work continues to be one of the biggest ethnicwear trends thanks to its handcrafted appeal and ability to instantly elevate simple outfits. Combined with floral prints, this set strikes a nice balance between festive and wearable. It's perfect for those who want something eye-catching without investing in heavily embellished occasion wear. Best for: festive celebrations, daytime events, intimate weddings. Style tip: Pair with oxidised jewellery and embellished flats for a boho-inspired ethnic look. Kurta Set Trends Dominating 2026 This year's biggest ethnicwear trends include: Floral embroidery

Mirror work detailing

Straight-cut silhouettes

Coordinated kurta sets

Lightweight festive wear

Cotton summer suits

Palazzo and Patiala bottoms

Versatile office-to-occasion ethnicwear The common theme is practicality. Women increasingly want outfits that can work across multiple occasions rather than being worn just once. Similar stories for you: These timeless and elegant jewellery pieces are sure to dazzle your Eid celebrations Balloon Pants: Fashion risk or the coolest trouser trend right now? 8 picks to rock this style Tried and Tested: I wore these 3 W for Women sets and here’s my honest review

Kurta sets sale: FAQs Is the Myntra End of Reason Sale good for buying ethnicwear? Yes. The sale typically includes significant discounts on kurta sets, festive wear, office wear, and everyday ethnic outfits. Which fabric is best for summer kurta sets? Cotton, rayon, muslin, and lightweight blended fabrics remain the most comfortable choices for Indian summers. Are embroidered kurta sets suitable for office wear? Light embroidery and thread work styles work very well for office settings while still looking polished and elegant. Which kurta style is trending right now? Straight-cut kurtas, floral embroidery, mirror work sets, and coordinated kurta-trouser-dupatta combinations are among the biggest trends.