Travel backpacks with laptop compartments: 10 picks that combine smart storage and comfort for work and travel
Check out this HT Shop Now shortlist of practical travel backpacks with laptop compartments offering smart storage, sturdy build and everyday comfort.
Travel backpacks are everyday essentials for many people. Whether you are a student, frequent traveller or working professional, a reliable backpack helps organise daily essentials with ease. One key feature many users look for is a dedicated laptop compartment that keeps devices safe while travelling. The good news is that Flipkart offers a wide selection of travel backpacks designed with practical storage, sturdy construction and comfortable carrying in mind.
To make browsing easier, we have shortlisted 10 travel backpacks available on Flipkart with strong 4+ ratings. Many users highlight their durable quality, spacious compartments and impressive value for money. Others appreciate the sturdy build, comfortable straps and stylish designs. If you are exploring dependable options, these backpacks may be worth a closer look.
1. Safari Nex 26 L laptop backpack
The Safari Nex 26 L laptop backpack is designed for everyday travel and work use. It features a spacious main compartment and a padded laptop sleeve that keeps devices secure during transit. The ergonomic shoulder straps add comfort for long hours of carrying. A built-in rain cover helps protect belongings during sudden showers. Made with durable material, the backpack offers organised storage and a sturdy design suitable for college, office or short trips.
2. Aristocrat Charge 32 L Laptop Backpack
The Aristocrat Charge 32 L Laptop Backpack is designed for travel, work and daily commuting. It offers a spacious 32-litre capacity with multiple utility pockets for organised storage. A padded laptop sleeve keeps devices secure during travel. The backpack also includes a rain cover for protection during unexpected showers. Made from durable polyester, it features a sturdy build and comfortable shoulder straps, making it suitable for college, office or short trips.
3. Brand Leather 35 L laptop backpack
The Brand Leather 35 L laptop backpack offers a premium look with practical functionality. Crafted from genuine leather, it delivers durability and a stylish finish. The spacious design provides ample storage for daily essentials and travel items. A padded laptop compartment helps keep devices secure during transit. Multiple pockets allow organised packing. With its sturdy build and classic appearance, this backpack suits office use, college and travel.
5. Brand Leather Full Grain Buffalo Hide Leather Backpack 35 L
The Brand Leather full-grain buffalo hide backpack offers a rugged yet stylish design for travel and work. Crafted from thick genuine leather, it delivers durability and a premium vintage look. The spacious 35-litre capacity provides room for essentials and accessories. A padded laptop compartment fits devices up to 17 inches. Multiple pockets help organise belongings neatly, while adjustable shoulder straps ensure comfortable carrying during daily commutes or trips.
6. Wesley Luxur Overnighter 45 L laptop backpack
The Wesley Luxur Overnighter 45 L laptop backpack is designed for business travel and daily commuting. It offers a large expandable capacity with multiple compartments for organised packing. A padded laptop sleeve keeps devices protected during travel. Anti-theft features and hidden pockets add extra security. The ergonomic shoulder straps and breathable back panel enhance comfort. Its sturdy polyester construction ensures durability, making it suitable for office use, short trips and weekend travel.
7. Safari Rizz 24L Laptop Backpack
The Safari Rizz 24L Laptop Backpack is a compact and practical choice for daily commuting, college or short travel. It offers a 24-litre capacity with two spacious compartments for organised storage. A dedicated padded laptop sleeve keeps devices secure during travel. The backpack features durable polyester construction and comfortable shoulder straps. Its sleek design, lightweight build and functional pockets make it ideal for carrying everyday essentials with ease.
8. Safari Seek 45 L laptop backpack
The Safari Seek 45 L laptop backpack is designed for travel, work and short trips. Its expandable suitcase-style compartment makes packing simple and organised. The spacious interior holds clothes, gadgets and daily essentials with ease. A padded laptop sleeve protects devices during transit. The backpack also features durable polyester construction, comfortable shoulder straps and a rain cover. Its practical design suits professionals, students and travellers alike.
9. RedHorns Phantom 30 L backpack
The RedHorns Phantom 30 L backpack is designed for secure and organised travel. It features an anti-theft design with hidden pockets and a smart lock to protect valuables. A padded laptop compartment safely fits devices up to 17.3 inches. Multiple storage pockets help keep accessories neatly arranged. The durable water-resistant material and ergonomic shoulder straps improve comfort during daily use, commuting or short trips.
10. Safari Seek 45 L laptop backpack
The Safari Seek 45 L laptop backpack is built for travel, office and short trips. It features an expandable suitcase-style compartment for easy packing and organised storage. A padded laptop sleeve securely holds devices up to 17 inches. The spacious design allows you to carry clothes, gadgets and essentials together. Made with durable polyester, the backpack also includes comfortable shoulder straps and a rain cover for added protection during travel.
