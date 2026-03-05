Travel backpacks with laptop compartments: 10 picks that combine smart storage and comfort for work and travel

Travel backpacks are everyday essentials for many people. Whether you are a student, frequent traveller or working professional, a reliable backpack helps organise daily essentials with ease. One key feature many users look for is a dedicated laptop compartment that keeps devices safe while travelling. The good news is that Flipkart offers a wide selection of travel backpacks designed with practical storage, sturdy construction and comfortable carrying in mind. Smart backpacks designed to carry laptops safely during daily travel. (Pexels) To make browsing easier, we have shortlisted 10 travel backpacks available on Flipkart with strong 4+ ratings. Many users highlight their durable quality, spacious compartments and impressive value for money. Others appreciate the sturdy build, comfortable straps and stylish designs. If you are exploring dependable options, these backpacks may be worth a closer look.

1. Safari Nex 26 L laptop backpack

The Safari Nex 26 L laptop backpack is designed for everyday travel and work use. It features a spacious main compartment and a padded laptop sleeve that keeps devices secure during transit. The ergonomic shoulder straps add comfort for long hours of carrying. A built-in rain cover helps protect belongings during sudden showers. Made with durable material, the backpack offers organised storage and a sturdy design suitable for college, office or short trips.

Specifications Laptop sleeve: Padded sleeve, up to 16-inch Colour: Black solid colour design With rain cover: Yes, built-in rain cover Material: Durable polyester fabric material

2. Aristocrat Charge 32 L Laptop Backpack

The Aristocrat Charge 32 L Laptop Backpack is designed for travel, work and daily commuting. It offers a spacious 32-litre capacity with multiple utility pockets for organised storage. A padded laptop sleeve keeps devices secure during travel. The backpack also includes a rain cover for protection during unexpected showers. Made from durable polyester, it features a sturdy build and comfortable shoulder straps, making it suitable for college, office or short trips.

Specifications Laptop sleeve: Padded sleeve, fits 17-inch Colour: Grey solid colour design With rain cover: Yes, included rain cover Material: Durable polyester fabric material Dimensions: Approx. 8 × 19 inch size

The Brand Leather 35 L laptop backpack offers a premium look with practical functionality. Crafted from genuine leather, it delivers durability and a stylish finish. The spacious design provides ample storage for daily essentials and travel items. A padded laptop compartment helps keep devices secure during transit. Multiple pockets allow organised packing. With its sturdy build and classic appearance, this backpack suits office use, college and travel.

Specifications Laptop sleeve: Padded sleeve, fits 16-inch Colour: Black classic leather finish With rain cover: No rain cover included Material: Genuine leather durable material Dimensions: Approx. 48 × 33 × 23 cm

The Brand Leather 35 L laptop backpack combines a classic leather finish with practical storage. Crafted from genuine leather, it offers durability and a premium look suitable for work or travel. The spacious interior holds daily essentials with ease. A padded laptop compartment keeps devices protected during transit. Multiple pockets help organise accessories. With its sturdy construction and stylish design, this backpack suits office commutes, college use and short trips.

Specifications Laptop sleeve: Padded sleeve for 16-inch laptop Colour: Brown classic leather shade With rain cover: No rain cover included Material: Genuine leather durable material Material: Genuine leather durable material Dimensions: Approx. 40 × 32 × 18 cm

The Brand Leather full-grain buffalo hide backpack offers a rugged yet stylish design for travel and work. Crafted from thick genuine leather, it delivers durability and a premium vintage look. The spacious 35-litre capacity provides room for essentials and accessories. A padded laptop compartment fits devices up to 17 inches. Multiple pockets help organise belongings neatly, while adjustable shoulder straps ensure comfortable carrying during daily commutes or trips.

Specifications Laptop sleeve: Padded sleeve for 17-inch Colour: Vintage brown leather shade With rain cover: No rain cover included Material: Full-grain buffalo hide leather Dimensions: Approx. 13 × 5 × 19 inches

The Wesley Luxur Overnighter 45 L laptop backpack is designed for business travel and daily commuting. It offers a large expandable capacity with multiple compartments for organised packing. A padded laptop sleeve keeps devices protected during travel. Anti-theft features and hidden pockets add extra security. The ergonomic shoulder straps and breathable back panel enhance comfort. Its sturdy polyester construction ensures durability, making it suitable for office use, short trips and weekend travel.

Specifications Laptop sleeve: Padded sleeve, fits 16-inch Colour: Charcoal black solid colour With rain cover: No rain cover included Material: Durable water-resistant polyester Dimensions: 23 × 34 × 47 cm

The Safari Rizz 24L Laptop Backpack is a compact and practical choice for daily commuting, college or short travel. It offers a 24-litre capacity with two spacious compartments for organised storage. A dedicated padded laptop sleeve keeps devices secure during travel. The backpack features durable polyester construction and comfortable shoulder straps. Its sleek design, lightweight build and functional pockets make it ideal for carrying everyday essentials with ease.

Specifications Laptop sleeve: Padded sleeve, fits 17-inch Colour: Navy blue solid design With rain cover: No rain cover included Material: Durable polyester fabric material Dimensions: 11.8 × 17.3 inches approx.

The Safari Seek 45 L laptop backpack is designed for travel, work and short trips. Its expandable suitcase-style compartment makes packing simple and organised. The spacious interior holds clothes, gadgets and daily essentials with ease. A padded laptop sleeve protects devices during transit. The backpack also features durable polyester construction, comfortable shoulder straps and a rain cover. Its practical design suits professionals, students and travellers alike.

Specifications Laptop sleeve: Padded sleeve, fits 16-17 inch Colour: Black solid travel design With rain cover: Yes, attached rain cover Material: Durable polyester fabric material Dimensions: 27 × 32 × 53 cm

The RedHorns Phantom 30 L backpack is designed for secure and organised travel. It features an anti-theft design with hidden pockets and a smart lock to protect valuables. A padded laptop compartment safely fits devices up to 17.3 inches. Multiple storage pockets help keep accessories neatly arranged. The durable water-resistant material and ergonomic shoulder straps improve comfort during daily use, commuting or short trips.

Specifications Laptop sleeve: Padded sleeve, fits 17.3-inch Colour: Black solid modern design With rain cover: No rain cover included Material: Water-resistant polyester outer Dimensions: 33.5 × 17 × 49 cm

The Safari Seek 45 L laptop backpack is built for travel, office and short trips. It features an expandable suitcase-style compartment for easy packing and organised storage. A padded laptop sleeve securely holds devices up to 17 inches. The spacious design allows you to carry clothes, gadgets and essentials together. Made with durable polyester, the backpack also includes comfortable shoulder straps and a rain cover for added protection during travel.

Specifications Laptop sleeve: Padded sleeve, fits 17-inch Colour: Black solid finish design With rain cover: Yes, integrated rain cover Material: Durable polyester fabric material Dimensions: 53 × 32 × 27 cm

FAQs on travel backpacks with laptop compartments Why choose a travel backpack with a laptop compartment? It protects laptops and keeps gadgets organised during travel. What laptop size fits most travel backpacks? Most backpacks support laptops between 15 and 17 inches. Are travel backpacks with laptop sleeves good for flights? Yes, they organise essentials and protect laptops during flights. What material is best for travel laptop backpacks? Durable polyester or nylon offers water resistance and long-lasting use. Do laptop travel backpacks have enough storage for clothes? Yes, many include spacious compartments for clothes and accessories.