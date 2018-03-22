Tharman Shanmugaratnam is the Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies in the Singapore cabinet. He has spent his working life in public service, in roles related to education and economic policy.

Tharman chairs the Group of Thirty, an independent global council of leading economic and financial policy-makers. He also chairs the G20 Eminent Persons Group on Global Financial Governance, which was set up in April 2017 to recommend reforms to the system of multilateral financial institutions. He earlier led the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), the key policy forum of the IMF, from 2011-2014; he was its first Asian chair.

Tharman served as Singapore’s Minister for Finance for eight years, over 2007- 2015, and as Minister for Education for five years (2003-2008). He is also Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Singapore’s central bank and financial regulator. He is in addition a board member of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC) and chairs its Investment Strategies Committee.

After his schooling in Singapore, Tharman studied at the LSE and Cambridge University. He later obtained a Masters in Public Administration at Harvard University, where he was named a Lucius N Littauer Fellow in recognition of outstanding performance.