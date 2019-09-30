e-paper
Eviction starts in 4 buildings in Kerala

south Updated: Sep 30, 2019 02:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kochi
Kerala, Sep 29 (ANI): Residents of Maradu flats begin a hunger strike demanding more time for moving out of their apartments that have been slated for demolition in Ernakulam on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
The Kerala government on Sunday began the process for evicting residents of four illegal apartment complexes here, ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court, with officials visiting the owners to help them relocate even as a section ended their protest and expressed their willingness to vacate their homes before October 3.

The evacuation process will be completed before October 3, said Fort Kochi Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, given the additional charge as secretary of the Maradu municipality -- where the 343 waterfront flats built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms -- are located.

Meanwhile, a section of the residents, who were on a “hunger strike” in front of one of the apartment complexes, ended their protest after the Ernakulam district administration agreed to some of their demands including restoration of electricity disconnected by the authorities last week as part of the eviction process.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 02:28 IST

