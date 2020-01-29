e-paper
Four people put under observation for coronavirus in Bengaluru

south Updated: Jan 29, 2020 09:37 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bengaluru
Karnataka Family Health and Welfare Department has put four persons under observation for the Coronavirus infection
Karnataka Family Health and Welfare Department has put four persons under observation for the Coronavirus infection(Bloomberg)
         

The Karnataka Family Health and Welfare Department has put four persons under observation for the Coronavirus infection, an official said on Tuesday.

“We are observing four people and have quarantined 11 people till January 28 for Coronavirus,” Family Health and Welfare Department’s Joint Secretary, Communicable Diseases, B.T. Prakash Kumar told IANS.

In eight days time from January 20 to 28, as many as 3,275 passengers were subjected to thermal screening at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in the city. On Tuesday, 224 passengers were screened at the airport.

Kumar said no passenger tested positive for the virus at the airport.

Of the 3,275 passengers screened at the airport, only three had a history of visiting China’s Wuhan - the epicentre of the disease outbreak - in the last 14 days.

However, no Coronavirus case has been confirmed thus far by the department, Kumar said.

As many as six people have been quarantined at their residences while one patient has been discharged for testing negative for the virus emanating from Wuhan.

In China, 106 people died from the Coronavirus.

