Tamil Nadu rural panchayat polls: AIADMK and DMK in close contest

While the DMK maintained a lead in the Union Block Panchayat Wards (DMK 694, AIADMK 578), the two parties are neck-and-neck in the more powerful District panchayat wards (AIADMK 160 and DMK 158).

south Updated: Jan 03, 2020 04:23 IST
MC Rajan
MC Rajan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
In this election, ballot papers were used instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
In this election, ballot papers were used instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). (PTI Photo)
         

Counting of votes in the recent civic elections for rural panchayats in Tamil Nadu began on Thursday, with the state’s ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and main opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) engaged in a close contest, people familiar with the matter said.

In this election, ballot papers were used instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

While the DMK maintained a lead in the Union Block Panchayat Wards (DMK 694, AIADMK 578), the two parties are neck-and-neck in the more powerful District panchayat wards (AIADMK 160 and DMK 158).

Those familiar with the matter said counting of votes was taking time as each voter had to cast four votes, for ward member, president, block panchayat ward councillor and district panchayat ward councillor and those needed to be segregated. Declaration of complete results will be further delayed, said sources in the State Election Commission (SEC).

Meanwhile, the DMK has turned to the Madras high court alleging delay in announcing the results where the party nominees had won and a conspiracy to deny victory to the party. Chief Justice AP Sahi has acceded to the plea for an urgent hearing in the matter.

