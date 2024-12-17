Anahat Singh among top Indian players to compete in 79th Western India Slam Squash C'ship

Mumbai, Top ranked female player in India and Asian Games bronze medallist Anahat Singh will be among the competitors in the 79th Western India Slam Squash Championship which got underway here on Tuesday. HT Image

The opening day's action witnessed boys and girls in junior categories competing in the qualification round, with the tournament being played at the Cricket Club of India.

The competition will feature more than 725 players from 12 countries with an overall prize money of USD 9000 for both men and women.

Apart from Anahat, the other elite players in the competition are Amneesh Chandran , who is seeded No 2, and Veer Chotrani , who is also the winner of five PSA Tour Titles and is the country's youngest seeded player.

Czech Republic's Viktor Byrtus , India's Akansha Salunkhe who is ranked No 2 in the country, and Egypt's Nour Khafagy are also among the elite players.

"The competitors range from under-11 juniors to veterans over 65, with categories for men, women, and professional coaches," the organisers informed.

Results:

Boys qualification — U-11: Aarush Sanghvi bt Aryan Doshi 11-9, 11-7, 11-8 ; Agastya Uppal bt Aarav Patodia 11-5 11-5 11-4. U-13: Mohan Shingwa bt Rahul Niraguda 11-4 11-6 9-11 5-11 11-2 ; Shourya Rakshit bt Neev Shah 11-0 11-5 11-2. U-15: Arjun Parasrampuri bt Mitul Sharma 6-11 11-5 8-11 11-7 11-8 ; Anay Nayar bt Mayur Niraguda 11-5 8-11 11-8 3-11 12-10. U-17: Raghav Vashishtha bt Dushyant Dubey 11-4 11-4 11-1 ; Naithik Chand bt Aarav Shah 14-16 11-5 11-9 11-5.

Girls qualification — U-11: Naina Verma bt Krisha Sharma 8-11 11-8 11-4 11-3 ; Sanavi Tidke bt Disha Thakur 11-0 11-2 11-2. U-13: Yogita Pardhi bt Vihaa Makhecha 11-3 13-11 11-7. U-15: Aaravi Raina bt Vinisha Shetty 11-4 11-5 11-6; Vedanshi Gupta bt Samara Munshi 11-4 11-5 11-5.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.