Home / Sports / Arjuna winning TT player V Chandrasekhar dies
File Photo of V Chandrasekhar.(Twitter)
File Photo of V Chandrasekhar.(Twitter)
sports

Arjuna winning TT player V Chandrasekhar dies

Arjuna winning TT player V Chandrasekhar dies
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 01:22 PM IST

Arjuna award-winning former India table tennis player V Chandrasekhar died at a private hospital here on Wednesday due to COVID-19 related complications, family sources said.

He was 64 and is survived by his wife and a son.

Chandra, as he was popularly known, was a three-time national champion.

The Chennai-born player, who had reached the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games in 1982, was also a successful coach.

His playing career was cut short in 1984 following a botched knee surgery at a hospital here which led to him losing mobility, speech and vision. He fought back to recover and served the game as a coach.

He also fought a legal battle against the hospital and got a verdict in his favour.

Current Indian paddler G Sathiyan was among his trainees.

The table tennis fraternity in Chennai condoled his death, saying that the sport had lost a legend.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
g sathiyan covid-19
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.