Asian Para Games: India athletes dominate Men's Club Throw-F51 final by securing all three medals

ByHT Analytics
Oct 23, 2023 09:54 AM IST

In the 4th Asian Para Games, India's exceptional run in athletics continued as Pranav in his second attempt set the record with 30.01m. Dharambir came second with an attempt of 28.76m which also came during his second try. While Amit Kumar settled for a bronze medal with an attempt of 26.93m.

Hangzhou [China], October 23 (ANI): India's Pranav Soorma broke the Asian Para Games record in the Men's Club Throw-F51 Final to clinch a gold medal on Monday.

Earlier in the day, India's dominance in athletics at the ongoing Asian Para Games was showcased by Shailesh Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu, who clinched gold and silver medals, respectively, in the Men's High Jump-T63 event.

Shailesh touched 1.82m to claim the gold medal, besting his national compatriot and Asian record holder in Men's High Jump-T42, Mariyappan, by 0.2m. He settled for silver with his season-best attempt of 1.80m.

On the other hand, Prachi Yadav clinched a silver medal in canoeing in the women's VL2 Final and opened India's account. Prachi gave Uzbekistan's Irodakhon Rustamova a run for her money as both athletes were separated by a timing of 1.022s.

Prachi secured a silver medal finish by clocking 1:03.47s while Irodakhon claimed the gold medal with a timing of 1:02.125s. Japan's Saki Komatsu walked away with a bronze medal with a timing of 1:11.635s.

India will be hoping to surpass their best performance of 72 medals at the 2018 event in Indonesia, consisting of 15 gold, 24 silver and 33 bronze medals.

The historic performance by the Indian contingent of winning 107 medals at the just concluded Asian Games has fuelled the athletes, coaches, and support staff with a belief that the 4th Asian Para Games will break many records and will be the most successful one in history of Para Games in the country. (ANI)

