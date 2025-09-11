Unrepentant Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt vowed Thursday to appeal against a two-week suspension for shoving a doping control official, hitting out at the timing of the decision. Australia Davis Cup captain Hewitt to appeal ban, hits out at timing

The former world number one was slapped with the sanction and a Aus$30,000 fine on Wednesday following an independent tribunal ruling under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme.

He was charged in January after pushing a 60-year-old volunteer anti-doping chaperone following Australia's Davis Cup semi-final defeat to Italy in Spain two months previously, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said.

The two-time Grand Slam winner denied the charge, citing self-defence.

The case was referred to an independent tribunal and, following a hearing in Sydney in July, chairman Michael Heron upheld the charge of offensive conduct.

But the suspension will only take effect from September 24, meaning he is free to captain Australia in their second-round qualifier against Belgium in Sydney this weekend.

"I'm just really disappointed about the overall decision but also the whole process to be honest, and the lack of facts that have been put out," Hewitt said at Ken Rosewall Arena.

"I'll be going to the appeal process with my legal team, so I won't be talking about it any further."

Asked if he considered stepping down this weekend in light of the ban, the 44-year-old replied: "No."

"Unlike the ITIA and the ITF , I won't be making it a distraction for the Davis Cup," he added. "This competition means too much.

"I think deep down it will make the boys even stronger to go out there and get the job done."

During his suspension, Hewitt will be unable to take part in all tennis-related activities including coaching, mentoring, playing, captaincy and other associated roles.

Australia are 28-time Davis Cup champions, second only to the United States, but have not lifted the trophy since 2003.

They lost in the semi-finals last year to Jannik Sinner's Italy, having been runners-up in the two editions before that to Italy and Canada respectively.

They will be spearheaded this weekend by world number eight Alex de Minaur, but 40th-ranked Alexei Popyrin and doubles veteran Matt Ebden were both ruled out on Thursday.

Their absence means Aleksandar Vukic and John Peers return to the team, with Hewitt handing a debut to Wimbledon 2025 doubles finalist Rinky Hijikata.

Belgium are spearheaded by world number 46 Zizou Bergs.

mp/dh

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.