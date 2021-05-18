Back injury rules Singh out of PGA Championship
Three-times major winner Vijay Singh has pulled out of this week's PGA Championship due to a back injury, tournament organisers said on Monday.
The Fijian is a two-times winner of the event having won the title in 1998 and 2004, with the second victory coming in a three-man playoff.
Singh, 58, missed the cut at last month's Masters, a tournament he won in 2000.
Organisers said American Wyndham Clark would take his place in the field while Brandon Hagy becomes the first alternate at the year's second major that begins on Thursday at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina.
-
Tired elephant stuck in mud gets help from forest officials. watch rescue video
-
Grandma bowls a strike like a boss, her video is impressing tweeple. Watch
-
Are you a pet parent? You'll find this video of Ram Kapoor and his dog relatable
-
Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan ‘coaches’ her during practice. Watch adorable video