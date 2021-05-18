Home / Sports / Back injury rules Singh out of PGA Championship
FILE Photo- Vijay Singh.(AP)
FILE Photo- Vijay Singh.(AP)
sports

Back injury rules Singh out of PGA Championship

Three-times major winner Vijay Singh has pulled out of this week's PGA Championship due to a back injury
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 12:08 AM IST

Three-times major winner Vijay Singh has pulled out of this week's PGA Championship due to a back injury, tournament organisers said on Monday.

The Fijian is a two-times winner of the event having won the title in 1998 and 2004, with the second victory coming in a three-man playoff.

Singh, 58, missed the cut at last month's Masters, a tournament he won in 2000.

Organisers said American Wyndham Clark would take his place in the field while Brandon Hagy becomes the first alternate at the year's second major that begins on Thursday at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vijay singh pga championship
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.