Age fudging: More than 250 shuttlers take BAI's amnesty scheme

To address the perennial problem of age fudging, BAI last June launched the one-time scheme to rectify age discrepancy in the record of registered players. Due to overwhelming responses, the scheme was extended to July.

“The main purpose was that if a player accepts that he/she fudged their age under someone’s influence (possibly parents or coach), then we will give them permission to play in their actual age group and there will be no punishment. The response was overwhelming. We have given permission to 250-300 players who accepted the chance for self-declaration,” BAI secretary general Sanjay Mishra said.

“When a player starts playing, they don’t have much of an idea and do age fraud under someone’s influence. Now after VARS, if it comes to our knowledge that someone is fudging their age, there will be punishments.”

Action could include disqualification from BAI sanctioned tournaments, bans and even FIRs against parents.

BAI officials and observers keep a constant check on players and complaints coming in on age fraud at domestic tournaments. They call players who are under suspicion for Tanner Whitehouse 3 (TW3) tests that are designed to assess and determine age accuracy.

“After VARS if we come to know that a player has two birth certificates, we give them a chance to justify the reason and if they are found guilty of deliberately doing it, BAI will decide on the quantum of punishment,” added Mishra.

Those who accepted age fraud under VARS had their age records updated following which they have been participating in the correct age group competitions. BAI has maintained the confidentiality of these players.

Asked whether BAI has banned any player yet, the BAI secretary general said: “Not yet. The final process is on under the age verification committee. But there will be players who will be banned. It will happen soon. This will act as a deterrent for others.”

Funding for lower ranked

Players ranked among the world's top 25 receive funding from Sports Authority of India (SAI) to participate in international tournaments. BAI has decided to fund players ranked between 26 and 75 to participate in three international tournaments till March.

A total of 28 shuttlers will get much-needed foreign exposure though this funding. The finance will be provided by Rural Electrification Corportation (REC) under a partnership with BAI.

Upgradation of India Open

The India Open will remain a Super 750 tournament till 2026 following which BAI plans to propose to the Badminton Word Federation (BWF) that it be elevated to a Super 1000 event – the highest tier on the BWF World Tour.

Only four events – All England Open, Indonesia Open, China Open and Malaysia Open – are Super 1000 events, offering the highest prize money and most ranking points. The prize money for India Open, which went up from $400,000 to $850,000 last year, will be further raised to $900,000 next year, Mishra said.