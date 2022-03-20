All England C'ships: Lakshya Sen finishes runner-up; loses to Denmark's World No.1 Viktor Axelsen 10-21, 15-21

Viktor Axelsen registered a fairly straightforward victory over India youngster Lakshya Sen in the men's singles final of the All England Championships on Sunday. The Denmark World No.1 won his second singles title in his fourth final appearance at the coveted event, defeating Sen 21-10, 21-15.

Sen was the first Indian in 21 years to reach the men's singles final at the All England Championships.

Axelsen made a dominating start to the first game, sweeping six-successive points before Lakshya opened his account. The Indian youngster could score only 2 points at the mid-game break but played with more intent in the second half of the game. However, Axelsen continued to tire the Indian youngster as he cruised to a 21-10 win in the opening game.

The second game started on a pacy note as the shuttle kept changing on the racquet of both the players but it was again the athlete from Denmark who came out at the top in the mid-game break and this time with the lead of four points.

The change of sides didn't do any favour for Sen as he continued to struggle against the smashes of the former All England champion. Axelsen, who was playing in his fourth consecutive All-England final showed no respite to young shuttler as he continued his charge and demolished any resistance showed by Sen.

The Dane shuttler eventually called the match by winning the second game 21-15.

After taking part in this final, Sen is now only the fifth Indian - after Prakash Nath (1947), Prakash Padukone (1980 and 1981), Pullela Gopichand (2001) and Saina Nehwal (2015) - to make the summit clash of All England.

India's rising badminton star has been in top form in recent times. He secured his maiden world championships bronze in December, before winning his first Super 500 title at India Open in January and finishing runner-up at the German Open last week.