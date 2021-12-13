BWF World Championships 2021: Indians in action on Day 2; HS Prannoy, Dhruv Kapila resume country's campaign

BWF World Championships 2021 Day 2 schedule: After former world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth got his campaign off to a sizzling start on Day 1, the focus is now on India's seasoned campaigner HS Prannoy and 21-year-old Dhruv Kapila to carry forward the nation's charge on Day 2 of the BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva, Spain.

The Indian challenge began on a losing note as the men's double pair of Manu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy went down to the Danish pair of Joel Eipe and Rasmus Kjaer 16-21,15-21.

In the very next game on court 1, Srikanth thumped Spain's Pablo Abian 21-12,21-16 in straight games to book his berth in the next round.

Elsewhere on court 2, the Indian women's pair of Sanjana Santosh and Pooja Dandu faced an early exit after having to retire mid-way through the match. The Dutch pair of Alyssa Tirtosentono and Imke Van Der Aar had won the first game 21-12 and before any play was possible in the next game, the Indian pair called it quits.

The second day will begin with India's mixed doubles pair of Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewagan in action. That will be followed by two men's doubles matches, involving Arun George & Sanyam Shukla and MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila.

The second last match for the Indian contingent will be a mixed doubles encounter before Prannoy rounding up the day with his men's singles encounter on court 3.

BWF World Championships 2021: Indians in action on Day 2

Mixed Doubles: Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewagan vs Mathias Thyrri and Mai Surrow

Men's Doubles: Arun George and Sanyam Shukla vs Ou Xuanyi and Zhang Nan

Men's Doubles: MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila vs Daniel Lundgaard and Mathias Thyrri

Mixed Doubles: Utkarsh Arora and Karishma Wadkar vs Patrick Scheiel and Franzika Volkmann

Men's singles: HS Prannoy vs Angus NG Ka Long