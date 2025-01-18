Denmark shuttler blasts 'unacceptable' playing conditions at India Open, BAI responds: 'Exploring alternative venues'

Denmark’s World No. 23 badminton player, Mia Blichfeldt, has lambasted the playing conditions and environmental challenges at the India Open Super 750 tournament, held at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Her sharp criticism has put a spotlight on the infrastructure and organizational standards of one of India’s most prestigious badminton events. Mia Blichfeldt in action at India Open(Instagram)

The India Open, elevated to Super 750 status in 2023, has been a significant stop on the badminton circuit, attracting global stars. However, the tournament’s reputation took a hit with Blichfeldt’s remarks; taking to her official Instagram profile, the Danish shuttler spoke strongly against infrastructural maintenance, pollution levels in New Delhi, and overall player well-being.

After exiting the women’s singles event in the second round, Blitchfeldt wrote: “Finally home after a long and stressful week in India. It’s 2 years in a row now that I get sick during India Open,” she wrote. “It’s really hard to accept that many weeks of work and preparing get wasted because of bad conditions. It’s not fair to anyone that we have to train and play in smog, birds shitting on the courts, and dirt everywhere. These conditions are too unhealthy and unacceptable. @bwf.official.”

Blichfeldt’s health issues included a stomach infection, which she said left her vomiting through the night before her first-round match. Despite her illness, she defeated compatriot Julie Jakobsen 21-9, 21-14, but fell to China’s Wang Zhi Yi in the second round, managing to take a game before succumbing 13-21, 21-16, 8-21.

“That night (Tuesday) was terrible. The only sleep I got was in the morning because I kept throwing up all night,” she told the Badminton World Federation (BWF) after her defeat.

“I’m really tired now, and my body is really dead. It’s really frustrating when you’ve been training to come to these tournaments, and then this is one of the things that stops you from performing.”

At the time of writing, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of ITO area in Delhi, where KD Jadhav Indoor Hall (Indira Gandhi Stadium) is situated, was 248, which is considered ‘severe’. The high levels of pollution, combined with cold weather, poses a significant challenges for players. Additionally, pigeons flying inside the stadium and unclean playing surfaces added to the frustration.

BAI’s response

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) responded to the criticism with a statement acknowledging the issues and pledging to explore alternative venues. Secretary Sanjay Mishra explained the logistical challenges involved in hosting the event at the current venue.

“As the host and staging authority for the Yonex Sunrise India Open, the Badminton Association of India gains access to the stadium and its infrastructure only four days before the event, which poses significant logistical challenges," Mishra explained.

"We are already in discussions with the BWF to explore alternative venues and are actively evaluating the infrastructure options,” he said further.

The Danish player’s comments have also reignited the conversation about the impact of air pollution on athletes. Last year, then-manager of Punjab FC, Staikos Vergetis, also spoke in detail about playing football under thick layer of smog; the Indian Super League club has leased Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as its home ground since being promoted to the league after 2022/23 season.

New Delhi’s air quality often deteriorates during winter, posing health risks to residents and visitors alike. For athletes competing at the highest level, such conditions can be particularly detrimental, affecting performance and recovery.