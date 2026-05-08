New Delhi, Ace doubles badminton player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Friday said his recent comments on the muted public reception after the Indian team won Thomas Cup bronze medal were not intended to seek "money or grand parades" but to urge the people "to celebrate every win, big or small" in all sports. Don’t want money or grand parades, just want to know our country is watching: Satwik

The world No.4 pair of Satwik and Chirag Shetty, the Asian Games champions, were part of the Indian team that recently claimed a bronze medal in the Thomas Cup in Denmark but the former had expressed his emotions on social media on the lack of recognition for their effort.

After returning home from Denmark, Satwik wrote, "Back home now. As usual, no one knows what happened over the past two weeks, and it seems like no one really cares."

On Friday, 25-year-old Satwik put out another social media post to elaborate his thoughts.

"The last few days have brought a lot of attention to my recent comments regarding the lack of a reception for our Thomas Cup bronze medal. While I am grateful for the overwhelming support and encouragement, I want to clarify my intent because I see many people deviating from the original point," Satwik wrote.

"My words did not come from a place of wanting personal fame or taking credit away from anyone else's achievements. I have the utmost respect for every athlete who brings glory to India, regardless of the sport."

"My message was simple: we need to foster a culture that encourages and celebrates every win, big or small," he added.

Satwik said excellence in tournaments such as the Thomas Cup represents the years of sacrifice and hard work put in by the shuttlers, and it feels "disheartening" to see their success being "met with silence".

"Whether it is a World Cup medal or a podium finish in a global championship like the Thomas Cup, these moments represent years of sacrifice and hard work," he wrote.

"When such milestones are met with silence, it feels disheartening not just for us, but for the future generations of Indian athletes who are watching."

"We don't want money or grand parades; we just want to know that our country is watching and that our efforts are seen. Let's come together to support all sports with the same passion and 'angle'."

Satwik, whose sentiments were also seconded by his partner Chirag earlier, urged the sports fans in the country to celebrate every sportsperson who wears an Indian jersey.

"Next time, let it not be about who won more or less, but about celebrating everyone who wears the India jersey," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.