Indonesia Open 2022 Semi-final Live Score, HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng: High-flying Prannoy eyes final berth in Jakarta
Indonesia Open 2022 Semi-final Live Score, HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng: High-flying Prannoy eyes final berth in Jakarta

  • HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng, Indonesia Open 2022 Semi-final Live Score: Indian star shuttler takes on China's Zhao Jun Peng in the final four clash. Follow Live score and updates of Badminton Match Live Today at Jakarta.
Indonesia Open 2022 Semi-final Live Score: HS Prannoy of India
Indonesia Open 2022 Semi-final Live Score: HS Prannoy of India
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 04:58 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Indonesia Open 2022 Semi-final Live Score, HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng: HS Prannoy continued his stellar run to storm into the semi-finals of the tournament with a straight-game win over world number 13 Rasmus Gemke of Denmark. Prannoy took just 40 minutes to defeat Gemke 21-14, 21-12. The Indian shuttler showed excellent control to outwit the Danish opponent in both games. Prannoy, the only Indian left in the competition, had earlier defeated world No 12 Ng Ka Long Angus in straight games to advance into the quarterfinals. It is the second semifinal appearance for world number 23 Prannoy at the Indonesia event. He had reached the last-four stage in the 2017 edition during which he had stunned former Olympic gold medallist Chen Long and Malaysian great Lee Chong Wei en route to the semifinals.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 18, 2022 04:58 PM IST

    It is the second semifinal appearance for world number 23 Prannoy at the Indonesia event. Will he make the most of it? Only time will tell whether the Indian snatches one more win and enters the final of the competition. If he wins today, Prannoy will face Viktor Axelsen, who has just defeated Zii Jia Lee 19-21, 21-11, 23-21 in a 70-minute contest.

  • Jun 18, 2022 04:54 PM IST

    Prannoy, who had reached the Swiss Open Super 300 final in March, defeated world number 13 Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in the quarter-final. Prannoy had also defeated the Danish in the Thomas Cup semis last month.

  • Jun 18, 2022 04:51 PM IST

    Prannoy had reached the last-four stage in the 2017 edition during which he had stunned former Olympic gold medallist Chen Long and Malaysian great Lee Chong Wei en route to the semifinals. Considering his recent form, one wouldn't be surprised if he stuns the Chinese opponent. 

  • Jun 18, 2022 04:48 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the semifinals of the men's singles of Indonesia Open 2022. HS Prannoy, who has enjoyed a stellar run to the last four, faces China's Zhao Junpeng for a spot in the final... stay tuned for live updates!

