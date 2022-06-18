Indonesia Open 2022 Semi-final Live Score, HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng: High-flying Prannoy eyes final berth in Jakarta
- HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng, Indonesia Open 2022 Semi-final Live Score: Indian star shuttler takes on China's Zhao Jun Peng in the final four clash. Follow Live score and updates of Badminton Match Live Today at Jakarta.
Indonesia Open 2022 Semi-final Live Score, HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng: HS Prannoy continued his stellar run to storm into the semi-finals of the tournament with a straight-game win over world number 13 Rasmus Gemke of Denmark. Prannoy took just 40 minutes to defeat Gemke 21-14, 21-12. The Indian shuttler showed excellent control to outwit the Danish opponent in both games. Prannoy, the only Indian left in the competition, had earlier defeated world No 12 Ng Ka Long Angus in straight games to advance into the quarterfinals. It is the second semifinal appearance for world number 23 Prannoy at the Indonesia event. He had reached the last-four stage in the 2017 edition during which he had stunned former Olympic gold medallist Chen Long and Malaysian great Lee Chong Wei en route to the semifinals.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jun 18, 2022 04:58 PM IST
Indonesia Open 2022 Semi-final Live Score, HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng
It is the second semifinal appearance for world number 23 Prannoy at the Indonesia event. Will he make the most of it? Only time will tell whether the Indian snatches one more win and enters the final of the competition. If he wins today, Prannoy will face Viktor Axelsen, who has just defeated Zii Jia Lee 19-21, 21-11, 23-21 in a 70-minute contest.
-
Jun 18, 2022 04:54 PM IST
Indonesia Open 2022 Semi-final Live Score, HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng
Prannoy, who had reached the Swiss Open Super 300 final in March, defeated world number 13 Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in the quarter-final. Prannoy had also defeated the Danish in the Thomas Cup semis last month.
-
Jun 18, 2022 04:51 PM IST
Indonesia Open 2022 Semi-final Live Score and Updates
Prannoy had reached the last-four stage in the 2017 edition during which he had stunned former Olympic gold medallist Chen Long and Malaysian great Lee Chong Wei en route to the semifinals. Considering his recent form, one wouldn't be surprised if he stuns the Chinese opponent.
-
Jun 18, 2022 04:48 PM IST
Indonesia Open 2022 Semi-final Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the semifinals of the men's singles of Indonesia Open 2022. HS Prannoy, who has enjoyed a stellar run to the last four, faces China's Zhao Junpeng for a spot in the final... stay tuned for live updates!
Prannoy storms into Indonesia Open semis
- The only Indian left in the competition, Prannoy will next face Chinese world No 35 Zhao Jun Peng.
HS Prannoy enters Indonesia Open quarters
Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen, Srikanth bow out in first round
- While world no. 8 Sen lost to compatriot H S Prannoy 10-21 9-21 in an all-India first round clash, world no. 11 Srikanth, who was making a comeback after nearly a month, was stunned by 41st ranked Brice Leverdez of France 21-23 10-21.
PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth crash out in first round of Indonesia Open
- Seventh seed PV Sindhu lost 14-21, 18-21 to China's He Bing Jiao, thus crashing out of the tournament in the first round.
Indonesia Masters: Sindhu, Lakshya bow out; Indian challenge ends
Indonesia Masters: Sindhu, Sen enter quarterfinals; Reddy-Ponappa pair exits
PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen enter second round of Indonesia Masters Super 500
- World championship bronze medallist Sen outwitted Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus, two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu had to toil hard to get the better off Line Christophersen of Denmark.
Teenaged shuttler Unnati the focus at KIYG
Sindhu loses to Olympic champ Chen Yu Fei in Thai Open semis
- Meeting after three years, the match didn’t go as anticipated and the Indian’s fightback in the second game could not turn the contest around in Bangkok.
Sindhu downs Yamaguchi, faces Olympic champ Chen in Thailand Open semis
Srikanth out of Thailand Open after giving walkover in second round
Kidambi Srikanth on Thomas Cup win: The feeling hasn’t sunk in yet
Kidambi Srikanth enters second round of Thailand Open
This time we really played as a team: Kidambi Srikanth
- India’s first Thomas Cup triumph was a result of strong bonding and a genuine desire to succeed as a team, its seniormost--unbeaten through the campaign--member says